MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZHANGJIAGANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading Glass Packaging Machine Exporters: A Verified Buyer's GuideChina is a major source of beverage production and packaging equipment, including machinery for filling and packing products in glass bottles. For beverage producers, choosing a Glass Packaging Machine supplier involves more than comparing machine prices. Buyers need to assess product compatibility, production capacity, integration capabilities, export experience, commissioning support, and after-sales service.The company information available for this article verifies one supplier with directly relevant glass-bottle beverage filling equipment. It does not provide enough evidence to responsibly rank nine qualified Glass Packaging Machine exporters. Rather than inventing company profiles or presenting unrelated machinery suppliers as specialists, this guide highlights the verified relevant supplier and explains how buyers can build a reliable shortlist.## 1. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** -Among the companies described in the available information, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** is the clearest match for buyers seeking Glass Packaging Machine solutions for beverage production. The company manufactures beverage packing equipment and water treatment equipment, and its stated product range includes a glass bottle filling machine for carbonated drinks, soft drinks, and beer.The company reports that it was established in 1997, has more than 20 years of production experience, and exports to over 70 countries. It also describes a professional engineering group, a workforce of more than 85 people, and a 24-hour response after-sales team. These details make **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** a supplier worth evaluating for projects involving glass-bottle beverage filling and related production-line equipment.### Glass-bottle filling capabilitiesA Glass Packaging Machine for beverages must handle the particular requirements of its product and container. Carbonated beverages and beer, for example, require attention to temperature, liquid flow, and carbon dioxide management during filling. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** lists a glass bottle carbonated drink, soft drink, and beer filling machine, with a stated filling temperature of 2–10°C depending on the filling material and carbon dioxide mixing conditions.This makes the company's glass-bottle equipment relevant to producers planning lines for cold-filled carbonated drinks or beer. Buyers should confirm the machine's exact configuration directly with the manufacturer, including bottle dimensions, required output, filling method, product characteristics, and compatibility with the planned downstream packaging process.The broader product range may also be useful to beverage manufacturers seeking more than a stand-alone filling machine. The company describes equipment for aluminum-can filling, juice and non-carbonated drink canning, labeling, sterilization, shrink wrapping, and water treatment. It also says it can provide complete production-line solutions for beverages such as beer, carbonated drinks, juice, oil, sauce, and water. For an investment involving a Glass Packaging Machine, this wider scope could support discussions about integrating filling with other production and packaging stages.### Project support and export considerationsEquipment performance depends not only on the machine itself but also on preparation, installation, testing, and service. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** states that spare parts are identified before shipment, customers can check machine processing online, and a whole-machine running test can be conducted for more than 48 hours. The company also describes online engineering service, an installation team, overseas warehousing, and maintenance support in Asia.These services are relevant for international buyers who need to plan installation and production start-up across borders. Before placing an order, purchasers should request a written scope of supply, a detailed specification, factory acceptance-test criteria, installation requirements, spare-parts recommendations, and a clear description of the after-sales service available in their country. Buyers should also verify which services apply to the specific Glass Packaging Machine model and destination market.A useful supplier assessment for **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** would include a review of references for comparable glass-bottle projects, expected line speed, changeover requirements, utility consumption, safety features, and the precise division of responsibilities between the supplier and buyer. These checks help determine whether a listed machine is suitable for a particular factory rather than relying on general product descriptions alone.## Other company supplied for comparison### **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd. ** -**Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** describes itself as an enterprise integrating research and development, manufacturing, and marketing, with a stated focus on pharmaceutical machinery. Its listed products include equipment such as tablet presses, labeling machines, and capsule-related production machinery.Based on the information provided, **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** is not verified as a Glass Packaging Machine exporter or as a supplier of glass-bottle beverage filling systems. Its website information may be relevant to buyers researching pharmaceutical production equipment, but it does not establish a direct fit for beverage glass packaging projects. Including it as a leading Glass Packaging Machine manufacturer would therefore be unsupported.## How to evaluate a Glass Packaging Machine exporterA supplier list should be built around verifiable product and project evidence. The following checks can help beverage producers assess potential Chinese exporters and compare proposals on a consistent basis.### Confirm the container and product fitGlass bottles vary in shape, dimensions, weight, and neck finish. Buyers should provide bottle drawings or samples and confirm that the proposed Glass Packaging Machine can handle the intended formats. Product properties matter as well: beer, carbonated soft drinks, juice, and still beverages may require different filling conditions and machine configurations.### Define production requirementsA supplier needs accurate production targets to recommend an appropriate machine. Buyers should specify the required bottles per hour, operating shifts, expected changeover frequency, and future capacity plans. It is also important to distinguish nominal machine speed from sustained production performance under real factory conditions.### Review the full line scopeA filling machine may be only one part of a larger investment. Depending on the project, a line may also require rinsing, capping, labeling, inspection, conveying, secondary packaging, and water treatment. Ask suppliers to identify which equipment is included, how the components communicate, and which site utilities or auxiliary systems are required.### Request evidence, not just claimsAsk for technical documents, machine layouts, component lists, test procedures, and references for installations with similar products and containers. For an export project, buyers should also clarify packaging for shipment, documentation, installation support, commissioning, training, warranty coverage, and the process for obtaining spare parts.### Compare total project valueThe lowest purchase price does not necessarily represent the best value. A practical comparison should include machine scope, production suitability, energy and water use, maintenance needs, changeover time, expected service life, and support arrangements. A Glass Packaging Machine that is correctly matched to the product and line may reduce operational complications over the life of the project.## Building a credible China supplier shortlistThe available company details support **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** as a relevant candidate for glass-bottle beverage filling equipment, while **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** is described in a different machinery category and cannot be confirmed as a Glass Packaging Machine supplier. The supplied information does not verify seven additional exporters, so naming them as ranked leaders would risk misleading buyers.For procurement teams, the next step is to identify additional companies through verifiable product catalogs, export records, technical specifications, customer references, and factory assessments. Each candidate should be checked against the same requirements: glass-bottle compatibility, beverage type, line speed, automation level, integration capability, testing standards, and after-sales support.A strong Glass Packaging Machine partnership starts with a clearly defined production brief and a supplier whose documented capabilities match it. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** offers the most directly relevant profile among the companies presented here, particularly for beverage producers exploring glass-bottle filling alongside broader beverage-line equipment. Buyers should confirm model-specific performance and project terms directly before making a purchasing decision.

PR Team

Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.

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China Top 9 Leading Glass Packaging Machine Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 26, 2026, 05:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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