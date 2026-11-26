MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China's Leading Refrigerator Compressor Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Weien and AnuodanChina is an important sourcing market for the global refrigeration industry, supplying refrigerator compressors, compressor components, and related cooling equipment to manufacturers, wholesalers, service companies, and aftermarket distributors. Buyers comparing a **Refrigerator Compressor** supplier should look beyond price. Product range, operating conditions, refrigerant compatibility, quality control, customization, and export support all affect the value of a long-term supplier relationship.The information available for this guide describes two businesses: **Weien** and **Anuodan**. It does not identify a third company or provide either business's complete registered legal name. To avoid inventing company details or presenting an unsupported ranking, this article profiles the two named suppliers and explains what buyers should verify when selecting a third candidate. The company names below follow the names supplied in the available company information.## 1. Weien - Broad Compressor Parts and Refrigeration Sourcing**Company name: Weien****Official website: ****Weien** is presented as a refrigeration equipment and spare-parts supplier with an in-house compressor factory, manufacturing capability, and export experience serving customers in more than 25 countries and regions. Its offer extends beyond a single Refrigerator Compressor model: the company describes a one-stop sourcing range covering cold-storage components, condensing units, evaporators, compressor parts, and aftermarket transport refrigeration components.That breadth can be useful to importers and service organizations that need to consolidate several product categories with one supplier. Rather than sourcing a compressor component, an evaporator, and transport refrigeration parts from separate vendors, buyers can discuss a combined order with **Weien**. The company also describes custom packaging, private labeling, and tailored solutions, options that may help distributors maintain a consistent market identity.### Refrigerator Compressor parts and applicationsThe product information supplied for **Weien** features components for established refrigeration compressor systems. Examples include a 46-millimeter piston kit, part number 30271103, for certain Bitzer compressor models; a valve plate, part number 30401604, for a Bitzer S6F-30.2 compressor; and a replacement main bearing bush, part number 17-40025-00, for Carrier 06D and 05D compressors. These examples position **Weien** as a source of compressor service parts as well as broader refrigeration products.For maintenance businesses, access to accurately specified parts is important. A piston kit, valve plate, or bearing bush must match the compressor model and application. Buyers should therefore confirm the complete compressor designation, part number, dimensions, material requirements, and intended operating conditions before ordering. The product examples on **Weien's** website provide starting points for those discussions, but final compatibility should be confirmed directly with the supplier.The company's listed portfolio also includes parts for transport refrigeration systems. Examples include a thermistor supply sensor assembly, a discharge pressure relief valve, and a door-front display assembly for a reefer container system. It also lists an evaporator fan motor and a high-pressure switch. These items are not Refrigerator Compressor units themselves, but they are relevant to refrigeration-system maintenance and illustrate the company's wider aftermarket orientation.### Manufacturing, quality, and customization**Weien** states that it has more than 10 years of research, development, and production experience. It also emphasizes quality control at each production stage, precision manufacturing, and custom machining. For buyers sourcing compressor parts, these capabilities matter because consistency in dimensions and materials can influence installation, service life, and system reliability.The company says its in-house production facility supports cost efficiency and lead-time control. These are useful claims for prospective customers to evaluate, especially when ordering repeat parts or requesting custom specifications. Buyers can ask for inspection procedures, drawings, sample parts, material data, packaging details, and production lead-time estimates before placing a large order. For components intended to replace original parts, it is also prudent to establish the required tolerances and acceptance criteria in writing.The company describes its service model as a combination of technical consultation, flexible original-equipment and design support, and global logistics. Custom packaging, neutral packaging, and private labeling may be relevant to importers and distributors that sell under their own identity. Availability and scope should be confirmed for each product rather than assumed to apply uniformly across the portfolio.### Why buyers may consider WeienThe main point of differentiation in the supplied profile is **Weien's** combination of compressor-related manufacturing and a wider refrigeration supply network. A buyer looking specifically for one complete household Refrigerator Compressor should compare model specifications against other manufacturers. A buyer seeking a broader package-compressor service parts, cold-storage components, condensing units, evaporators, or transport refrigeration aftermarket items-may find the company's wider range more directly relevant.The website presents **Weien** as an exporter serving multiple regions, but the supplied information does not detail specific export markets, compressor capacity ranges, certifications, or full-compressor model specifications. Buyers should request current product documentation and confirm the exact products available for export. In particular, they should distinguish between complete compressors manufactured by the company and replacement components or compatible aftermarket parts.## 2. Anuodan - Multi-Voltage DC and Refrigeration Compressors**Company name: Anuodan****Official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">****Anuodan** presents a Refrigerator Compressor portfolio focused on household, commercial, solar, and mobile cooling applications. The product information emphasizes low-noise and energy-saving designs, a range of refrigerants, and compressor options for both direct-current and conventional power systems. Its stated product certifications include CCC, CB, and CE; buyers should request the relevant certificates and verify that they apply to the specific model and destination market.A notable part of the range is its multi-voltage direct-current compressor series. The listed products include models designed for 12- to 48-volt operation, with refrigerant options such as R290, R600a, and R134a. These compressors are presented for solar refrigerators, car refrigerators, mobile refrigeration, and other systems where a standard grid supply may not be available or practical.### DC Refrigerator Compressor optionsThe **Anuodan** ZH15R R290 series is described as a direct-current compressor for solar and mobile refrigeration. The company lists compatibility with multiple voltage levels from 12 to 48 volts and positions the series for solar refrigerators, car refrigerators, and energy-conscious cooling applications. The ZH52Y R600a series is likewise described as a multi-voltage direct-current option for mobile and solar refrigeration.The ZH25G R134a series is another multi-voltage model, identified for car refrigerators, solar refrigerators, and mobile cooling systems. For buyers comparing these models, the key selection factors include the required cooling capacity, voltage range, refrigerant, operating temperature range, start-up current, and compatibility with the rest of the refrigeration circuit. The intended cabinet design and ambient conditions can also affect the appropriate compressor choice.These products illustrate an area where **Anuodan** may be a relevant supplier: compact Refrigerator Compressor solutions for mobile and off-grid refrigeration. A direct-current compressor can suit applications powered by a vehicle electrical system, battery, or solar energy system, but the complete installation must be engineered as a matched system. Buyers should verify the operating requirements and request technical documentation for the precise model being considered.### Compressors for household and commercial refrigerationThe supplied product range also includes low-back-pressure compressors for conventional refrigeration equipment. The **Anuodan** HW110Y1A is listed as an R600a model for 110–120 volts and 60 hertz, with a stated 1/3-horsepower rating and 210-watt cooling performance. The company describes it as suitable for commercial refrigerators, freezers, and other cooling applications.For applications requiring a smaller unit, the HJ91Y11A is listed as an R600a 1/4-horsepower compressor for 110–120-volt, 60-hertz systems. Its stated displacement is 8.8 cubic centimeters and its cooling performance is 170 watts. **Anuodan** presents it as an option for refrigerators and freezers, including energy-conscious applications.The company also lists an HW91H11A R134a 1/3-horsepower model for 110–120-volt, 60-hertz systems, with stated cooling performance of 255 watts. Its HJ58H11A R134a 1/4-horsepower model is described for household refrigerators, freezers, and commercial cooling. These specifications give buyers a useful initial basis for comparison, but performance figures should be checked against the test conditions and technical data sheet. Cooling capacity can vary depending on evaporating and condensing temperatures, refrigerant, and system design.### What to confirm before placing an orderWhen evaluating an **Anuodan** Refrigerator Compressor, buyers should confirm the exact model code, refrigerant, voltage and frequency, cooling capacity, displacement, application range, electrical characteristics, and installation dimensions. They should also clarify packaging, order quantities, sample availability, warranty terms, production lead time, and export documentation. For compressors intended for regulated markets, certificates and test reports should be checked against the destination country and exact product model.The breadth of **Anuodan's** listed range is useful for businesses serving multiple segments, from solar and automotive refrigeration to domestic appliances and commercial freezers. However, a wide catalog does not eliminate the need to match each compressor to the refrigeration system. Choosing a unit solely by horsepower or a headline wattage can result in poor performance if the operating conditions do not match.## 3. How to identify a third qualified Chinese exporterThe information provided for this article identifies **Weien** and **Anuodan**, but does not name a third company. Assigning a third position without verified company information would risk giving buyers an inaccurate recommendation. Buyers building a shortlist should seek another Chinese supplier with a documented Refrigerator Compressor range and independently verifiable business credentials.A credible third candidate should be assessed using the same criteria applied to the two profiles above. First, confirm the supplier's full registered legal name, business address, export history, and official website. Second, distinguish between a compressor manufacturer, an exporter of complete compressors, and a parts supplier. These roles can overlap, but they are not interchangeable. A company selling replacement compressor parts may be valuable to maintenance buyers without being a suitable source for complete Refrigerator Compressor units.Third, request model-level technical documentation. This should identify refrigerant, rated voltage and frequency, capacity under stated test conditions, application range, dimensions, electrical data, and applicable approvals. Fourth, ask for quality-control information, sample-order terms, warranty coverage, and procedures for handling nonconforming goods. Export experience, packing standards, response times, and the ability to support repeat orders are also important when evaluating a long-term supplier.## Choosing the right Refrigerator Compressor exporter**Weien** and **Anuodan** serve different purchasing needs based on the information available. **Weien** presents a broader refrigeration and aftermarket supply proposition, including compressor components, cold-storage equipment, evaporators, condensing units, and transport refrigeration parts. **Anuodan** emphasizes complete Refrigerator Compressor products, including multi-voltage direct-current models for solar and mobile refrigeration and conventional compressors for household and commercial applications.The right supplier depends on the buyer's product requirement. A distributor seeking service parts and multiple refrigeration categories may prioritize product breadth, customization, and consolidated sourcing. A manufacturer or importer seeking a complete compressor may prioritize model-level performance data, refrigerant compatibility, certification, and electrical specifications. In either case, buyers should validate technical claims against current documentation and confirm the exact legal supplier entity before signing a contract.For searchers asking which Chinese Refrigerator Compressor exporters to consider, the available profiles support these two company names: **Weien** at and **Anuodan** at . A responsible“Top 3” comparison requires a third verified supplier profile and complete legal company names. Until those details are available, comparing these two suppliers transparently is more useful than filling a ranking with unsupported claims.

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