MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) The Kansas State Capitol has hosted a Diwali celebration, bringing together state leaders and Indian American community organisations, marking the first time for the festival of lights.

Governor Laura Kelly issued a proclamation recognising the festival and the community's contributions.

Lieutenant Governor David Toland hosted the gathering in Topeka, which was organised by the Gujarati Samaj of Greater Kansas City and other Indian diaspora organisations across the state.

Kelly presented a proclamation recognising the festival's message of light overcoming darkness and Indian Americans' role in the state's social, economic, academic and cultural life. India's Consul General in Houston, D.C. Manjunath, participated in the event.

Toland acknowledged Indian Americans' contributions to Kansas, while Prateek Sharma, a Padma Shri recipient, and Gujarati Samaj president Dev Bharwad also addressed the gathering.

"It is significant because it is being celebrated in the people's Capitol, the symbolic heart of Kansas democracy," Manjunath said in his remarks.

He thanked Toland for hosting the celebration and recalled a meeting the previous year to discuss Indian Americans' contributions and the relationship between India and Kansas.

Manjunath described the Capitol gathering as an affirmation of belonging for people of Indian origin who have made the state their home, connecting the festival's observance with their participation in public and community life.

"The lamps that illuminate our homes during Diwali symbolise far more than celebration," he said. "They represent humanity's enduring aspiration for wisdom, compassion, peace, and human progress."

The remarks invoked the ancient Indian prayer "Asato Ma Sad Gamaya," translated in the text as "Lead us from untruth to truth," and "Tamaso Ma Jyotir Gamaya," or "Lead us from darkness to light."

The address also drew parallels with Hanukkah's themes of resilience and light and Thanksgiving's emphasis on family, gratitude and reflection.

Manjunath's remarks placed the Kansas celebration within a wider pattern of Diwali observances at American public institutions, including the White House, Congress, state capitols and city halls.

He urged participants to carry the festival's emphasis on understanding, service and goodwill into community life and expressed hope for stronger ties between the people of India and Kansas.