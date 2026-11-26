Refrigeration helps keep many foods fresh, but some everyday items can lose their taste, texture and quality when stored at low temperatures. Here are five common foods better kept outside the fridge.

Many people toss every food item they see into the fridge, thinking it will stay fresh for a long time. But keeping certain foods in the fridge destroys their natural taste, smell, and nutrients, making them spoil quickly. Let's look at 5 important food items you should keep away from the fridge and why.

You should never put onions in the fridge even by mistake. Why?: Onions quickly absorb the high moisture in the fridge. This makes them soft, smelly, and prone to molding.

Proper storage method: Always keep them in baskets in a dry, well-ventilated place.

Important note: Never store onions and potatoes together. The gases released by potatoes make onions rot even faster.

2. Why not potatoes?:

At cold temperatures, the complex starch in potatoes rapidly turns into sugar. This makes them taste sweet when cooked and creates a harmful chemical called acrylamide when cooked at high heat.

Proper storage method: Keep them in paper bags or non-plastic baskets, away from sunlight in a cool place, rather than in plastic covers.

3. Why not garlic?:

Cold makes the inside of garlic rubbery and gives it a bitter taste. The fridge environment also makes it sprout quickly.

Proper storage method: Keep garlic bulbs intact in airy net bags. They will stay fresh for months.

Honey is the only natural food that never spoils. Putting it in the fridge makes it freeze and crystalize. This makes it hard to get out of the bottle and use.

Proper storage method: Pour it into a glass jar, close the lid tightly, and keep it on a regular kitchen rack. It will last for decades without spoiling.

Why not tomatoes?: The cold air in the fridge damages tomato tissue. This makes tomatoes lose their natural taste and aroma, becoming hard.

Proper storage method: Keep them at room temperature with the stem side facing down to make them last longer.

A few more things you shouldn't keep in the fridge..

Coffee powder: Absorbs moisture from the fridge and loses its aroma.

Bread: Keeping bread in the fridge makes it dry out quickly and become hard.

Dry fruits like almonds and cashews: Best kept in airtight containers at room temperature.