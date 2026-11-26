Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan says AI Is Only as Reliable as the Company and Network Behind It

- Jeff KAGAN Industry AnalystNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The following commentary from Jeff Kagan is on the just released Spectrum Business AI Connectivity Report. Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, Commentator, and Keynote Speaker for more than four decades. He has covered wireless, 5G, AI, telecommunications, the Internet, pay TV, and emerging technology trends, providing marketing insight, analysis, and projections on companies, technologies, regulations, and market shifts.Kagan says, we are learning by watching the news every day why choosing the right enterprise connectivity partner has never been more important. It comes down to the reliability and stability of the network, the people and the company behind it.As companies become increasingly dependent on AI, cloud computing, IoT, and other emerging technologies, the quality, reliability, and dependability of their connectivity infrastructure can make a significant difference in business performance. In a competitive marketplace, that matters now more than ever."Companies and their senior executives need much more from their technology partners today," says Kagan. "They need dependable and reliable connectivity, fast response when problems arise, knowledgeable support teams, ease of use and maintenance, and the speed necessary to keep their businesses operating efficiently. They also need a partner who understands where technology is going and can help them prepare for tomorrow."There are many connectivity providers in the marketplace today, but their capabilities and service levels can vary considerably. It is up to each company's leadership team to evaluate its needs and select the right partner to support its business today and as it grows.Spectrum Business AI Connectivity ReportSpectrum Business recently released the AI Connectivity Report outlining important considerations for CIOs when selecting an enterprise connectivity partner.One important consideration is anticipating infrastructure bottlenecks and developing a network strategy that supports innovation without compromising everyday business operations.Kagan says recent events have demonstrated just how important, dependable technology infrastructure and responsive support teams can be. The nationwide FAA ground stop, which temporarily halted flights after a system problem, as well as many other issues that keep occurring, is a reminder of how much organizations depend on reliable technology and the people responsible for keeping critical systems operating."Whether we are talking about aviation, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, or any other industry, dependable technology is essential," says Kagan. "When something goes wrong, the equipment, network infrastructure, and support teams must be ready to respond quickly. Businesses cannot afford unnecessary downtime."As organizations expand their use of AI, workloads must move reliably across distributed and diverse environments while meeting increasingly demanding performance requirements.Scaling AI also requires companies to coordinate decisions across business operations, cloud computing, data management, security, and network teams. These responsibilities can become even more complicated when different departments and locations are involved.Organizations must eliminate unnecessary deployment delays while building a strong foundation for long-term AI reliability, performance, and scalability."Today, business leaders must look beyond traditional considerations such as computing capacity," says Kagan. "They need to take a much broader view of AI infrastructure and connectivity. AI, IoT, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies are changing how businesses operate. Choosing the right technology partner is one of the most important decisions executives will make as they build their future."Kagan believes Spectrum Business is a solid technology partner for businesses of all sizes, offering connectivity and technology capabilities that can help organizations address today's business requirements while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer or TechFluencer, and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including AI, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, and related technology sectors.As a well-known Technology Analyst, Wireless Analyst, and Telecom Analyst, Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends into practical business insights.Jeff Kagan has been described by industry executives as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.For more information, visit .Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail:...Website:LinkedIn:X:# # #

Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst, Columnist, Keynote Speaker and Influencer

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spectrum Business AI Connectivity Report Highlights What CIOs Should Consider as Businesses Prepare for the Future News Provided By Jeff Kagan November 26, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.