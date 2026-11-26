MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) US prosecutors have charged the co-founder of a Florida data recovery company with deceiving ransomware victims by promising to unlock their files through proprietary technology while secretly paying their attackers and charging customers more than the ransom.

The Justice Department announced the case on Wednesday (local time) against Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, 52, a Colombian national. A federal grand jury in Rhode Island returned the indictment on November 18, charging him with three counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said the company marketed itself to individuals and businesses whose data had been encrypted in ransomware attacks.

According to the indictment, however, Palacio had no technical solution for the recovery services at issue. Instead, prosecutors allege, he negotiated with the attackers, paid for access to the encrypted data and concealed those payments from customers.

He allegedly charged customers more than he paid the attackers and retained the difference. Prosecutors said proceeds helped finance purchases of several properties in Miami.

An FBI undercover operation in June forms part of the government's case.

Investigators posed as a company seeking help after a ransomware attack. Another undercover operative played the purported attacker holding the means to unlock its data.

Palacio's company allegedly assured the supposed victim that it would recover the files using its own technology without negotiating with the attacker.

Instead, prosecutors said, Palacio paid approximately $6,000 in bitcoin to the undercover operative posing as the attacker in exchange for a decryption key. He then charged the supposed victim company approximately $13,260 for the purported technology service -- more than twice the payment.

Palacio was arrested in Las Vegas on October 22 and transferred to Rhode Island. He was granted pretrial release on November 20 under court-imposed conditions, the department said.

Each wire-fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years if he is convicted. The charges remain allegations, and Palacio is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

"Businesses and individuals seeking to recover from a cyberattack should not be victimised for a second time by those they turn to for help," said Charles C. Calenda, first assistant US attorney for Rhode Island.

The FBI advises ransomware victims against paying, warning that payment does not guarantee the return of their data and can encourage further attacks.

Its prevention guidance recommends keeping software updated, maintaining regular backups and storing those backups separately from the computers and networks they protect.