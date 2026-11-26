MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Dandu's highly anticipated mythological thriller 'Vrushakarma', featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, have now announced released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Naga Chaitanya took to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer. He wrote, "Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all. I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen. Please do experience it with the best sound and visual equipment available to you. My sincere apologies on the delay.. Thankful for all your patience and support. #VrushakarmaOnDec4."

The trailer begins by introducing an ancient, mysterious supernatural force dating back 5,000 years. The story, which initially begins as a treasure hunter's journey, gradually turns into a big mystery surrounding an ancient force that can threaten humanity. Naga Chaitanya is seen in a completely new look. He impresses in a rough and intense avatar as a treasure hunter.

The story takes an interesting turn against the backdrop of Vedic knowledge and forces that are beyond the reach of ordinary human thoughts. In the end, the protagonist transforms into 'Vrushakarma', a divine force that has taken on the responsibility of protecting the Dharma of creation.

The film is to hit screens worldwide on December 4 this year. It may be recalled that the makers of the film have already disclosed that actor Jayaram plays a character called Professor Ranganath in the film and had also revealed his character's look.

Using the film's official handle on social media, the makers had released the first look poster of Jayaram as Professor Ranganath earlier this year. They had then said, "His obsession was not a flaw. It was a compass. Presenting one of India's finest performers @actorjayaram_official garu as“Professor Ranganath” from #Vrushakarma. #VrushakarmaGlimpse on MARCH 5th, 2026 at 12:12 PM."

The makers of the film had released the title of the film on Naga Chaitanya's birthday last year. They had also unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma" on the occasion.

The Karthik Dandu directorial is being backed on a massive scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, respectively.

Meenakshi Chowdhury plays the female lead in the movie, which will also feature Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame in a crucial role.

The film also boasts of a strong technical team. The story for 'Vrushakarma' has been penned by director Sukumar. Cinematography for the film is by the talented Neil D Cunha while Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the film's music. The editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli. The Art direction for the forthcoming mythological flick has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.