Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Squad-II of Pune City Police's Crime Branch has seized 250 kg of ganja and arrested two persons in connection with an alleged drug trafficking case in Shirur taluka of Pune district, police said on Thursday. The seized ganja is valued at Rs 1.25 crore. Police also seized a Mahindra XUV 700 worth Rs 25 lakh and two mobile phones valued at Rs 1.20 lakh. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 1.51 crore. The seizure was made in an open space in front of Satyabhama Niwas Building in State Bank Colony, near Datta Mandir in Shirur.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Purushottam Raut (24), a paver block operator, and Ajay Jagdish Mohite (30), who is engaged in furniture work. Both are residents of Chandur Railway taluka in Amravati district. The operation was carried out by a team led by Police Inspector Jeevan Mane, along with Assistant Police Inspectors Afroz Pathan and Nitinkumar Naik and other personnel of Anti-Narcotics Squad-II. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Earlier, in a different incident, in a breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, EAGLE Force, Telangana, in coordination with Achampet Town Police, busted an interstate ganja supply network operating in Achampet Town and surrounding villages, arrested two alleged ganja peddlers and seized approximately 7.44 kg of dry ganja valued at Rs 3.72 lakh. The police also seized a motorcycle, three mobile phones, Rs 21,000 in cash, an electronic weighing machine and a packing machine used in the alleged drug trade, a release said.

The operation was carried out following sustained surveillance by N Buchaiah, DSP, Regional Narcotics Control Cell (RNCC) Mahabubnagar of EAGLE Force Telangana and his team, based on information received over the past several months regarding increasing ganja consumption among youth in Achampet Town and neighbouring villages. During the investigation, the team identified an alleged supply chain through which ganja was being procured from Odisha and transported to Achampet for local distribution, the release stated. The accused were identified as Md Rasool Baba (26) and Midjil Mandal, both residents of Mahendra Nagar Colony, Achampet. During the investigation, it was revealed that they were allegedly procuring ganja from a person identified as Hari, a resident of Kalimela Village, Malkangiri District, Odisha State.

As per the release, according to the investigation, during 2025, Md Rasool Baba was working as a delivery executive in Hyderabad. During this period, he allegedly came into contact with individuals consuming ganja and learnt about the illegal profits associated with its sale. Through one of his co-workers, he obtained the mobile number of Hari, the alleged ganja supplier from Odisha. In November 2025, Rasool reportedly travelled to Kalimela in Odisha and procured approximately 16 kg of ganja for Rs 25,000. While transporting the contraband towards Hyderabad, he was apprehended by the police at CC Kunta Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh State. A criminal case was registered against him, following which he was remanded to judicial custody. He subsequently spent approximately five months and twenty days in Dantewada Jail, Chhattisgarh, before being released on bail, it said.

However, even after his release, Rasool allegedly returned to the illegal trade. Approximately 20 days before his arrest in the present case, he reportedly contacted Hari again, travelled to Kalimela and procured one kilogram of ganja for Rs 5,000. After transporting it to Achampet, he allegedly converted the ganja into small packets and sold each packet for Rs 500 to consumers in Achampet Town and neighbouring villages. More than 50 consumers were allegedly supplied through this arrangement, earning him approximately Rs 30,000, as per the release. (ANI)