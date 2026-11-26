New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet, met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and highlighted an 88 per cent increase in trade between Ontario and India since 2018, signalling growing economic engagement between the two sides. In a post on X, Fedeli said that the Ontario government, under the leadership of Premier Ford, remained focused on further strengthening exports and partnerships with India. "Since 2018, trade between Ontario and India has increased 88%, and under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government remains focused on further strengthening our exports and partnerships," Fedeli said. He described the meeting with Goyal as an honour and said the discussions covered the current successes of Canada's renewed trade relationship with India, areas of shared economic importance and opportunities to strengthen investment ties. "It was an honour to meet with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, the Hon. Piyush Goyal, today in New Delhi, and tour the beautiful Parliament of India. We valued his insights on the current successes of Canada's renewed trade relationship, discussed areas of shared economic importance, and reinforced our commitment to work collaboratively on securing new investment pathways," he said.

Ontario is a province in east-central Canada that borders the US. The meeting comes as India and Canada are working to strengthen their bilateral economic relationship and advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Earlier this month, Goyal held a meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu and the accompanying Canadian delegation to discuss progress in CEPA negotiations and ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties. India and Canada are aiming to more than double their bilateral trade to USD 70 billion by 2030, from CAD 30.4 billion in 2025. The proposed trade agreement is expected to support this ambition by improving market access, expanding trade opportunities and encouraging greater investment between the two countries. Bilateral trade between India and Canada reached USD 8.66 billion in FY 2024-25. Negotiations for the CEPA were originally launched in November 2010, with 10 rounds of discussions held through 2017 before the process stalled. The negotiations gained fresh momentum following a reset in bilateral relations. On March 2, 2026, Goyal and Sidhu signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the agreement in New Delhi. The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The second round of negotiations took place from May 4 to 8, 2026, at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi. Discussions covered several areas, including trade in goods and services, intellectual property, rules of origin and sanitary measures. Subsequent rounds, including a round in Ottawa and ongoing discussions in November 2026, have continued the negotiation process. Both countries are aiming to finalise and announce the agreement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Canada in December 2026. The proposed CEPA is aimed at strengthening economic cooperation by improving market access, expanding trade opportunities and encouraging greater investment between the two countries. (ANI)