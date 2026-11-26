Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR after four people were killed in a firing incident at a dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rishi Kant said on Thursday. Speaking about the incident, Rishi Kant said some individuals arrived at the dhaba on Wednesday night and were fired upon, resulting in four deaths. "Last night, some individuals arrived at a dhaba. They were fired upon, resulting in the death of four people. No one is injured,” he said.

The DSP said the process of identifying the accused was underway and multiple police teams had been assigned to the investigation. He added that efforts were being made to identify and arrest those involved.“We have registered an FIR, and the process of identification is underway; the accused will soon be identified and arrested,” he said. On the possibility of gang rivalry behind the incident, Rishi Kant said it was part of the investigation and that police expected a breakthrough soon. He also stated that no footage was available at the moment.“Whether it is a gang war or not is a part of the investigation. We have assigned multiple teams to the case, and we expect to achieve a breakthrough soon. There is no footage available at the moment,” he added. The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Delhi, police apprehended a suspect, Satyendra, alias Sikandar, wanted in connection with a firing incident at a Paharganj bar, after he was injured in an exchange of fire in Sonia Vihar on Tuesday. He is the prime suspect in a firing incident that took place at a bar on Panchkuian Road in the Paharganj area. According to Delhi Police, the firing incident occurred at a bar on Panchkuian Road, Paharganj, and the accused, identified as Satinder alias Kanta, was allegedly involved in the incident. Following the firing, a team of Central District Police initiated an operation to trace and apprehend him. During the investigation, the police team traced the accused to Sonia Vihar, which falls under the North-East District of Delhi. The team then reached the area to arrest him. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police team and the accused. In the exchange, the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said. Delhi Police confirmed that the accused had been arrested after the encounter and identified him as the prime suspect in the Paharganj bar firing case. (ANI)