Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday attended a ceremonial parade at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office to pay tribute to police officers and personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of their 18th anniversary. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha paid tribute to police constable Tukaram Omble at Girgaon Chowpatty, remembering his courage and sacrifice in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive during the 2008 terror attacks.

At Girgaon Chowpatty, Lodha attended a separate tribute programme organised by Samudaya Seema Manch. He said the programme was held every year to remember those who sacrificed their lives to protect Mumbai and brought together BJP workers, social workers from Girgaon-Vithalwadi and police personnel. "Samudaya Seema Manch organises our programmes every year. A tribute is being organised. It is not just a programme for BJP workers; all social workers of Girgaon-Vithwad, along with police officers, have been invited. It has been requested that we remember, once again, those who sacrificed their lives to protect Mumbai," Lodha told reporters.

He said those who sacrificed their lives for the country would remain immortal in the memories of future generations. "Every year, fairs will be held at the funeral pyres of the martyrs; this will be the only remaining mark of those who died for the country. Those who became martyrs for this country become immortal and eternal. Generations will remember. Once again, on behalf of myself, the Maharashtra government, and all the workers, I offer my respectful tributes," he said.

Remembering Tukaram Omble's role during the 26/11 attacks, Lodha said he sacrificed his life while apprehending Kasab alive, helping expose Pakistan's involvement in the terror attack. "Tukaram Omble ji sacrificed his life right here and caught Kasab alive," he said.

Recalling the incident, Lodha said Omble's sacrifice was not limited to capturing a terrorist but also demonstrated the courage to expose what he described as Pakistan's conspiracy against India. "And if one remembers that incident, it will be understood that he did not just capture a terrorist alive, but by sacrificing his life, he showed the courage to expose Pakistan's evil conspiracy. We have all gathered here to pay tribute to Tukaram Omble ji and all those martyrs who sacrifice their lives to save India," he said.

Asked about Mumbai's security 18 years after the terror attacks, Lodha said the city was safe but stressed that citizens also needed to remain vigilant. "Mumbai is completely safe, but it is only safe as long as people stay alert themselves. This cannot be just the job of the police and the government," he said. He further raised concerns over alleged illegal immigration and urged people to be cautious about those providing everyday services. "Bangladeshi infiltrators will keep entering, and if we keep tolerating them, buying vegetables from them, getting our hair cut by them, and eating food prepared by them, then another Kasab will be born here. There is a need to be careful. Today's day leaves us with this message," Lodha said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also remembered the martyrs, "We remember the lives lost, honour the courage of those who stood in the face of terror, and salute the resilience of Mumbai. The spirit of the city remains unshaken," Mumbai Police wrote on X. This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)