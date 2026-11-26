Amritsar is currently celebrating its 450th anniversary by conducting various cultural programmes related to history and religious beliefs of the city. This event marks the establishment of Amritsar 450 years ago. In order to celebrate this significant occasion, Lt Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the Students' Exhibition organised by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Students displayed their creativity in the form of artworks representing 450 years of legacy of Amritsar.

This exhibition reflects the historical significance of the city along with the way the youth expresses their heritage in an innovative manner. The Lieutenant Governor praised the efforts made by students to represent their heritage using new techniques which shows promise in future.

Establishment of Amritsar – 450 Years Ago

Amritsar was established 450 years ago in 1577 by the fourth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Ram Das Ji. Throughout these years, the city has become synonymous with devotion, seva, resilience and culture associated with Sikhs and their beliefs.

Amritsar is renowned due to its close connection with Sikhs, spiritualism, religion and heritage. Two of the most significant historical landmarks are the holy Amrit Sarovar and Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

Amritsar – the embodiment of dedication, seva, endurance and rich cultural heritage.

Amritsar's heritage exhibited by GNDU students via art & research

An exhibition held at Guru Nanak Dev University comprised of various presentations made by the students on history and culture of Amritsar using diverse forms of expressions including arts, research projects and stories. It is done in order to depict the journey of the city.

Sandhu appreciated the students' effort to link the legacy with modern concept. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that young generation is taking keen interest in studying their culture and portraying it artistically.

Amritsar Celebrates 450 Year of Its History Via International Conference

Apart from inaugurating the exhibition, Sandhu addressed an international conference organised at GNDU in connection with the celebration. The Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria also attended the function.

Speaking at the occasion, Sandhu pointed out that 450 years of history of Amritsar signifies much beyond the development of a city; it symbolises many years of devotion, seva, struggle and cultural heritage.

Family Ties With GNDU Highlighted By Sandhu

Sandhu mentioned that visiting Guru Nanak Dev University was indeed a memorable experience because the University is related to his ancestral educational journey and public contribution.

It is very important for Sandhu to remember the milestones in history. Apart from remembering them in celebration, preserving the cultural heritage and motivating the youths to learn from them also carry significant importance. Youth involvement plays a critical role in maintaining the rich heritage of Amritsar for future generations.