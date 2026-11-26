Bal Bharti Academy And Google Partner On Skilled Trades Training And Jobs Initiative For Underserved Youth In The Visakhapatnam And Anakapalli Districts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November. 24, 2026 - Bal Bharti Academy (BBA) today announced its partnership with Google to launch a workforce development initiative for youth in the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts under Google's global Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) Program.
Shaped in consultation with local village councils (gram panchayats) and the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli District Administrations, the initiative combines BBA's on-the-ground training expertise and grassroots reach with Google's proven STAR framework. It prioritizes unemployed and underemployed young adults aged 18 to 35-particularly those without college degrees in rural villages and semi-urban towns-helping them gain industry-ready skills and secure formal entry-level jobs.
The Google STAR framework is a global model tailored to local markets. It helps new-to-industry talent launch careers in skilled trades by combining funded, hands-on training, recognized certifications, and direct connections to apprenticeships and jobs with local employers supporting Google's infrastructure and other surrounding developments.
Training youth for jobs across four essential trades
Following a July 2026 pilot, the initiative will run through April 2027, preparing 1,000 youth across 30 small-group cohorts for four roles registered under India's National Qualification Register. To match active local employer demand, 81% of seats focus on electrical and construction trades and 19% on hospitality:
● Assistant Electrician: Installing, repairing, and maintaining low-voltage electrical wiring, conduits, lighting systems, and distribution panels in residential and commercial buildings.
● Assistant Mason: Executing brick and block work, plastering, tiling, stone laying, concrete masonry, flooring, and temporary scaffolding.
● Assistant Construction Fitter: Measuring, marking, positioning, and fixing structural steel elements for building and infrastructure fit-ups.
● General Housekeeper: Maintaining professional cleanliness, hygiene, and organization across hotels, hospitals, offices, and residences.
To emphasize practical experience over theory, BBA and Google have established two dedicated Google STAR Vocational Labs-one in the Visakhapatnam district and one in the Anakapalli district-bringing hands-on training directly to local communities.
Built to national vocational standards, both Labs feature modern classrooms alongside specialized electrical, masonry, construction-fitting, and hospitality workshops where trainees learn to safely operate commercial-grade equipment and adhere to industry protocols from day one. Each participant receives training in core trade skills, personal protective gear, and an individual apprentice toolkit-including multimeters and hand tools-free of charge, paired with coaching in soft skills, digital and financial literacy, interview preparation, and workplace conduct and etiquette.
From village outreach to full-time employment
While growing cities like Visakhapatnam consistently need qualified tradespeople, young adults without recognized trade certificates and verified site experience face difficulty securing full-time roles.
To bridge that gap, the initiative implements a structured seven-stage pathway: establishing training centers, conducting door-to-door village outreach, providing trade counseling, delivering classroom and workshop training, facilitating independent assessment for National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Sector Skill Council (SSC) certification, arranging supervised worksite apprenticeships, and matching certified trainees with employers. Progress is tracked on the Skill India Digital Hub, and BBA mentors trainees through their first six months of employment to support long-term retention.
"For young adults without a college degree, earning a recognized trade certificate can be the difference between uncertain daily-wage labor and a steady paycheck. Through our partnership with Google under its STAR Program, we are preparing underserved youth in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli to step into formal, full-time jobs in their home districts. Major developments across the region-including the Google AI Hub, the new international airport corridor, expanding port and maritime infrastructure, and emerging industrial parks-are driving sustained demand for skilled tradespeople as local contractors and suppliers fulfill long-term construction and facilities management contracts, as well as for service staff across the hotels, offices, and amenities growing alongside them. That is why our commitment does not end in the classroom: we work closely with employers to place certified trainees and continue mentoring them through their first six months on the job," said Maninder Singh, Secretary, Bal Bharti Academy.
"Our partnership with BBA brings Google's STAR Program to India for the first time. The four trades we are starting with map directly to the hiring needs of our local supplier ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh-beyond just technical infrastructure, our upcoming AI Hub campuses encompass on-site staff offices that require sustained support from certified electricians, masons, fitters, and housekeeping staff. As this initiative progresses, we will continue working with community leaders and district officials to assess local workforce needs and explore pathways into additional skilled trades that support the region's long-term growth," said Aarti Ahuja, Economic and Community Development Manager, Asia Pacific, Google.
The partnership builds on BBA's existing skill development portfolio-including its rural youth training initiatives under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY)-and directly advances the goals of the Skill India Mission and the National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Shaped in consultation with local village councils (gram panchayats) and the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli District Administrations, the initiative combines BBA's on-the-ground training expertise and grassroots reach with Google's proven STAR framework. It prioritizes unemployed and underemployed young adults aged 18 to 35-particularly those without college degrees in rural villages and semi-urban towns-helping them gain industry-ready skills and secure formal entry-level jobs.
The Google STAR framework is a global model tailored to local markets. It helps new-to-industry talent launch careers in skilled trades by combining funded, hands-on training, recognized certifications, and direct connections to apprenticeships and jobs with local employers supporting Google's infrastructure and other surrounding developments.
Training youth for jobs across four essential trades
Following a July 2026 pilot, the initiative will run through April 2027, preparing 1,000 youth across 30 small-group cohorts for four roles registered under India's National Qualification Register. To match active local employer demand, 81% of seats focus on electrical and construction trades and 19% on hospitality:
● Assistant Electrician: Installing, repairing, and maintaining low-voltage electrical wiring, conduits, lighting systems, and distribution panels in residential and commercial buildings.
● Assistant Mason: Executing brick and block work, plastering, tiling, stone laying, concrete masonry, flooring, and temporary scaffolding.
● Assistant Construction Fitter: Measuring, marking, positioning, and fixing structural steel elements for building and infrastructure fit-ups.
● General Housekeeper: Maintaining professional cleanliness, hygiene, and organization across hotels, hospitals, offices, and residences.
To emphasize practical experience over theory, BBA and Google have established two dedicated Google STAR Vocational Labs-one in the Visakhapatnam district and one in the Anakapalli district-bringing hands-on training directly to local communities.
Built to national vocational standards, both Labs feature modern classrooms alongside specialized electrical, masonry, construction-fitting, and hospitality workshops where trainees learn to safely operate commercial-grade equipment and adhere to industry protocols from day one. Each participant receives training in core trade skills, personal protective gear, and an individual apprentice toolkit-including multimeters and hand tools-free of charge, paired with coaching in soft skills, digital and financial literacy, interview preparation, and workplace conduct and etiquette.
From village outreach to full-time employment
While growing cities like Visakhapatnam consistently need qualified tradespeople, young adults without recognized trade certificates and verified site experience face difficulty securing full-time roles.
To bridge that gap, the initiative implements a structured seven-stage pathway: establishing training centers, conducting door-to-door village outreach, providing trade counseling, delivering classroom and workshop training, facilitating independent assessment for National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Sector Skill Council (SSC) certification, arranging supervised worksite apprenticeships, and matching certified trainees with employers. Progress is tracked on the Skill India Digital Hub, and BBA mentors trainees through their first six months of employment to support long-term retention.
"For young adults without a college degree, earning a recognized trade certificate can be the difference between uncertain daily-wage labor and a steady paycheck. Through our partnership with Google under its STAR Program, we are preparing underserved youth in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli to step into formal, full-time jobs in their home districts. Major developments across the region-including the Google AI Hub, the new international airport corridor, expanding port and maritime infrastructure, and emerging industrial parks-are driving sustained demand for skilled tradespeople as local contractors and suppliers fulfill long-term construction and facilities management contracts, as well as for service staff across the hotels, offices, and amenities growing alongside them. That is why our commitment does not end in the classroom: we work closely with employers to place certified trainees and continue mentoring them through their first six months on the job," said Maninder Singh, Secretary, Bal Bharti Academy.
"Our partnership with BBA brings Google's STAR Program to India for the first time. The four trades we are starting with map directly to the hiring needs of our local supplier ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh-beyond just technical infrastructure, our upcoming AI Hub campuses encompass on-site staff offices that require sustained support from certified electricians, masons, fitters, and housekeeping staff. As this initiative progresses, we will continue working with community leaders and district officials to assess local workforce needs and explore pathways into additional skilled trades that support the region's long-term growth," said Aarti Ahuja, Economic and Community Development Manager, Asia Pacific, Google.
The partnership builds on BBA's existing skill development portfolio-including its rural youth training initiatives under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY)-and directly advances the goals of the Skill India Mission and the National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
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