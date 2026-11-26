MENAFN - GetNews) In an open letter to patients and families, Gianluca Cerri, MD asks for straight answers at triage, especially about substance use and medication history, and explains why withholding them slows down care rather than protecting a patient.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Nov. 25, 2026 - Gianluca Cerri, MD has spent over twenty years practicing emergency medicine, much of it in rural Louisiana, where the nearest specialist or second opinion may be an hour away. He has written an open letter addressed directly to patients and their families, laid out below in his own words.

"When you come into my emergency department, I am going to ask you questions that feel personal. What medications are you taking, including ones nobody prescribed. Whether you have used alcohol or other substances recently. Whether this is the third time this year you have been in an ER for the same pain. I am not asking to judge you. I am asking because the answer changes what I do in the next ten minutes."

What He Asks Patients to Tell Him

The letter is specific about the categories of information that matter most in an emergency setting.

"Tell me about every medication, every supplement, and every substance in your system right now, not just the ones on your pharmacy list. Tell me if you have used opioids, even if it was someone else's prescription. Tell me if this is not your first time dealing with this. None of that information is there to be used against you. It is there because it changes my differential, my dosing, and sometimes the order I do things in."

He writes that patients often leave out details because they assume the information is irrelevant, embarrassing, or already obvious from their chart. In his experience, it rarely is any of those things.

Why Leaving Things Out Costs Time, Not Privacy

The letter addresses a common assumption directly: that withholding information protects a patient from judgment or consequence.

"Leaving something out does not protect you. It just means I have to find out the slow way, through tests, through waiting, through trial and error, while your pain or your symptoms keep going. A patient who tells me everything up front gets a faster, more accurate plan. A patient who holds something back gets a doctor working with half the picture, and in an emergency department, half a picture costs minutes we do not have."

He points to substance use specifically, given his background in addiction medicine. A patient who is honest about opioid or alcohol use gets treated for what is actually happening in their body. A patient who is not risks being treated for the wrong thing entirely, or having a withdrawal process mistaken for something else.

No Judgment, Only Information

A recurring line in the letter is the distinction between what he needs to know and what he thinks of a patient for knowing it.

"I have been doing this long enough that very little surprises me. My job in that room is not to have an opinion about your life. It is to get the facts I need and act on them. The more complete those facts are, the better the care, full stop."

This is the part of the letter aimed most directly at patients who have had a bad experience elsewhere, or who worry that an honest answer will change how they are treated by staff. Cerri writes that accuracy, not confession, is the point.

What This Means in a Rural Setting

The letter closes on why this matters more acutely outside a large city hospital.

"In a rural emergency department, I do not always have a specialist down the hall to catch what I miss. The information you give me at the start may be the only version of the full picture I get before I have to decide something. That is not a reason to tell me less. It is the reason to tell me more."

He frames the letter as a standing request rather than a one-time message, something he would say to any patient on any shift, in any rural emergency department he has worked.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Gianluca Cerri, MD

Gianluca Cerri, MD is an Emergency Medicine physician in Louisiana with more than twenty years of clinical experience, including work in rural emergency departments. He holds board certification from the American Board of Emergency Medicine and has trained in Internal Medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine. His practice includes a focus on addiction medicine in the emergency department setting, reflected in his board certification through the American Board of Preventive Medicine.

Contact:

...