Tucson, United States - Nov. 25, 2026 - When peripheral nerve findings and retinal assessments live in the same chart, neither specialist is working with half the story Tucson, AZ, October 30, 2026 - Head to Toe Healthcare, PLC is drawing attention to a structural problem that affects many adults managing diabetes in Tucson: the two specialists most critical for early complication monitoring often practice in completely separate systems, with no visibility into each other's findings. The practice is built differently. At Head to Toe Healthcare, podiatry and optometry findings are documented within a shared clinical record, so each provider can see what the other has assessed. Dr. Alan Shih, Founder and Board-Certified Podiatrist and Peripheral Nerve Specialist, leads foot and nerve care. The optometry team handles retinal assessment, advanced dry eye treatment, and seasonal allergy management.

The Problem With Separate Charts

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy and diabetic retinopathy share the same root cause. Sustained elevated blood glucose damages small blood vessels and nerve fibers throughout the body. The feet and the eyes are two of the earliest places that damage shows up clinically, and it shows up in parallel. Here's the complication most patients don't think about: when a podiatrist and an eye care provider practice in separate offices with no connected records, each one is tracking the same systemic disease from a different vantage point with no knowledge of what the other has found. A nerve conduction finding sits in one chart. A retinal finding sits in another. Neither provider has the full picture. That's not a minor inconvenience. It's a gap that can change what gets caught and when.

Head to Toe Healthcare closes that gap by design.

What Changes When the Record Is Shared

Consider a patient whose blood glucose is reasonably well-managed and who hasn't noticed any numbness, visual changes, or foot discomfort. That patient is actually the one most likely to go unmonitored, because nothing feels wrong yet.

A structured peripheral nerve evaluation can detect measurable changes in foot sensation before a patient notices any functional loss in daily life. That detection window matters because by the time a patient registers the symptom, the underlying process has typically been active for some time. When that nerve finding appears in the same record as a retinal finding, the two together describe the patient's systemic direction more accurately than either could in isolation. That shared view supports more informed clinical decisions on both sides of the care relationship.

That detection window is the thing the coordinated model at Head to Toe Healthcare is built around.

What Dr. Shih's Team Addresses

Dr. Shih's clinical work covers peripheral neuropathy evaluation, gait and pressure analysis, custom orthotics when indicated, and reconstructive surgery when conservative approaches aren't enough. His focus is identifying nerve and structural changes at the stage when the most options are still available.

The optometry team focuses on retinal assessment for vascular changes associated with diabetes, advanced dry eye treatment, and seasonal allergy management. Neither specialty replaces the other, and neither replaces a primary care provider. What the model adds is specialist-level findings reviewed in shared context, so a discovery on one side of the practice can genuinely inform what gets prioritized on the other.

Who This Matters Most For

This model is built for adults in Tucson who carry a confirmed diabetes or prediabetes diagnosis and want structured specialist monitoring in place before symptoms develop. It's also a strong fit for patients who've been flagged as elevated risk but whose monitoring so far has been limited to notes in a primary care record. One honest boundary: this coordinated approach is designed around a diabetes-related clinical indication. If you don't have a diabetes or elevated-risk diagnosis and aren't sure whether specialist complication monitoring applies to you, a conversation with your primary care provider is the right first step.

Why Waiting Quietly Is the Riskiest Move

Stable numbers and the absence of symptoms can feel like a signal to hold off. That feeling is exactly what makes early-stage diabetic complications so dangerous. Both retinopathy and peripheral neuropathy are defined by the fact that they advance before they're felt. Early-stage changes are detectable on clinical evaluation long before they register in daily life. The options available at early detection are typically broader and less invasive than what's available after the condition has progressed. Waiting doesn't hold the situation steady. It quietly narrows the choices.

The patients who protect the most long-term options are the ones who schedule while nothing feels urgent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a referral required to schedule? No referral is needed. You can call the practice directly.

What insurance does the practice accept? Accepted plans vary. Call ahead to confirm your specific coverage before your first appointment.

Can I see both providers in the same visit? Scheduling depends on availability. The front desk can help coordinate timing across both providers.

What should I bring to my first appointment? Bring your current medication list, any recent lab work tied to your diabetes management, and your insurance card.

Schedule Your Visit Now

If you're managing diabetes in Tucson and don't yet have coordinated specialist monitoring in place, call Head to Toe Healthcare at (520) 545-0202 to schedule your appointment. Ask specifically about coordinating care across optometry and podiatry in a shared record. Don't let the absence of symptoms make this decision for you.

About Head to Toe Healthcare, PLC

Head to Toe Healthcare, PLC is a Tucson, Arizona practice offering advanced optometry and specialized podiatry under one roof. Clinical focus areas include diabetic complication monitoring, peripheral neuropathy evaluation, retinal assessment, dry eye treatment, orthotics, and reconstructive surgery. Visit headtotoehealthcare to learn more or to request an appointment.