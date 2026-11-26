MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Anwar Zaib

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has invited applications for 91 hunting permits for Koklass Pheasant, Kaleej Pheasant and Snow Cock in designated areas of the Malakand and Hazara wildlife circles.

According to the department, the hunting season will run from November 27, 2026, to February 28, 2027. Permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, with each hunter allowed to obtain a maximum of three permits.

The fee for each permit has been set at Rs125,000, and each permit will remain valid for 30 days. The fee is non-refundable, while the hunting limit has been set at five birds per gun.

The department said 90 per cent of the revenue generated through the permits will be spent on local development and wildlife conservation.