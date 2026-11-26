MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán announced this on social media platform X.

"The relaunch of the Commission will provide an important opportunity to address outstanding bilateral issues and explore new areas of cooperation. I look forward to our joint work and to building a mutually beneficial partnership between Hungary and Ukraine based on respect and trust," Orbán wrote.

She stressed that restoring mutual trust and establishing good-neighborly relations between Hungary and Ukraine would require constructive dialogue and tangible results.

The Hungarian foreign minister also welcomed the progress Ukraine had made in fulfilling its commitments under the 10-point agreement on national minority rights.

As Ukrinform reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said significant progress had been made in reaching agreements with Ukraine on ten issues concerning the linguistic, cultural, and educational rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

On November 24, Péter Magyar arrived in the Zakarpattia region on his first visit to Ukraine as prime minister. In Uzhhorod, he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Results of Zelensky-Magyar meeting expected in January-February, ambassador says

The new Hungarian government, led by Magyar, has repeatedly stressed that further progress in Ukraine's EU accession process will depend on the implementation of agreements on protecting the rights of the Hungarian national minority. In particular, Budapest had linked its support for opening the next EU accession negotiating clusters to the practical implementation of these commitments.