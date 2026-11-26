Netanyahu Demands Immediate End To His Trial
Israeli outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that his corruption trial be ended immediately after the Jerusalem District Court recommended that prosecutors drop charges in the most serious of the three cases against him.
"Today the trial fell apart," Netanyahu stated before the Knesset. "I said ten years ago, 'There won't be anything, because there wasn't anything,'" he said, adding that his years-long trial led to divisions, political instability and repeated elections.
He also slammed his political rivals for pushing for a bill that would allow a prime minister to be disqualified over an indictment. "This is a tool for political elimination. Do you know where they do this? In Iran. That's how they do it, in Iran, in North Korea, in dictatorships," he concluded.
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