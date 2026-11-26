MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)More than one year and eight months after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) and a Skill and Entrepreneurship University in his 2025-26 Budget speech, the two projects remain on paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the Budget in the Legislative Assembly as the Finance Minister of Jammu & Kashmir on March 07, 2025, the CM had proposed a budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore for the establishment of a National Law University, for which legislation had already been enacted during the PDP-BJP government's tenure.

“Our Government is committed to establishing a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu & Kashmir to drive legal education reforms and research. With world-class training aligned to contemporary standards, the NLU will empower future legal professionals and enhance justice delivery. I propose a provision of ₹50 crore in the Budget for this transformative initiative,” the Chief Minister had said.

On October 29, 2025, the Chief Minister announced that the National Law University would start functioning from Ompora in Budgam from the next financial year.

He made the announcement while replying to a discussion on a resolution moved by Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat seeking the establishment of the National Law University in Srinagar.

However, despite the CM's announcement and budgetary allocation, the proposed university is yet to become operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is yet to issue the requisite notification under Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act, 2018. The provision states:“The Government may, from time to time, by notification in the Official Gazette, establish one or more Universities under this Act, at such place and with effect from such date as may be specified in such notification.”

Read Also Omar Thanks PM Modi For ₹475-Cr ITI Upgradation Plan J&K ITI Clusters to Get ₹475.41 Cr Upgrade Under PM-SETU Scheme

In the same Budget speech, the Chief Minister also announced the establishment of the Jammu & Kashmir Skill and Entrepreneurship University (J&K SEU) to provide youth with skill-based education.

However, no visible progress has been made towards setting up the university so far.(KNO)