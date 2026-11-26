Huitongda Network (9878.HK) Honoured With Best ESG Social Responsibility Practice Award At The 2026 Hong Kong International ESG Forum
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EQS Newswire / 26/11/2026 / 12:16 UTC+8
The 2026 Hong Kong International ESG Forum & Annual Awards Ceremony was recently held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. (9878,“Huitongda”) was honoured with the Best ESG Social Responsibility Practice Award for its exemplary practices in two-way urban-rural commercial flows, digital empowerment of micro and small merchants, and robust sustainable development governance.
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