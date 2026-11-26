LGMG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

LGMG Unveils VTH150 Electric-Wheel Mining Truck at bauma CHINA 2026

26.11.2026 / 05:35 CET/CEST

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The debut comes as LGMG marks ten consecutive years as the global sales leader in off-highway mechanical-drive wide-body dump trucks. SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LGMG today unveiled its VTH150 electric-wheel mining dump truck at bauma CHINA 2026. Built to haul heavy loads around the clock in large open-pit mines, the VTH150 features what LGMG describes as the world's first electric-wheel drive system powered by permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs).



A Decade of Leadership in Purpose-Built Mining Trucks LGMG entered the wide-body dump truck market in 2012 with trucks engineered from the ground up for mining. Field research guided improvements in payload capacity, structural strength, reliability and operator comfort on long shifts. In August 2026, Frost & Sullivan published its independent study of the global off-highway mechanical-drive wide-body dump truck market, confirming that LGMG had led worldwide sales in the category for ten consecutive years. Electric-Wheel Drive for Heavy Haulage The VTH150 takes LGMG into the high-capacity electric-wheel mining truck segment. Its PMSM drive is more efficient, more compact and easier to service. LGMG can take its electric-wheel technology from prototype to full-scale production in-house. LGMG introduced hybrid mining trucks in 2019 and began producing fully electric models in 2020. Its lineup now includes hybrid, fully electric and methanol-powered mining equipment. LGMG's mining truck portfolio uses in-house modular electric drives and vehicle controls to adjust power output as conditions change. These technologies can cut energy use by up to 20% versus conventional fuel-powered mining trucks. LGMG is also developing its own drive-by-wire chassis technology and collaborating with autonomous driving specialists to demonstrate driverless haul trucks under a range of operating conditions. The projects are helping mines automate haulage and coordinate truck movements more precisely. Linking Haulage, Power and Mine Operations LGMG will continue to develop electric drives, electronic controls and battery systems. The company is also advancing microgrids that combine solar power, energy storage and charging, along with digital platforms for managing mine operations. LGMG aims to bring trucks, charging infrastructure and mine management systems together so operators can run their sites more efficiently, cut operating costs and move toward lower-emission operations.







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