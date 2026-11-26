MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Singer Celine Dion shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving message, thanking her family, fans, and the team that supported her through challenging times and made her return to the stage possible this year.

On Instagram, the singer thanked her medical and personal teams, along with everyone who worked behind the scenes to bring her comeback to life, and acknowledged her fans' unwavering love and support.

Dion wrote in the caption:“This Thanksgiving, my heart is filled with gratitude. For the love of my family, the unwavering support of my fans, and the incredible gift of returning to the stage this year. I am thankful beyond words.”

“Returning to the stage after so many challenges was made possible by an extraordinary circle of people - my medical team, my personal team, the incredible people who brought the show to life, and countless others around the world whose efforts, big and small, made this moment possible,” she added.

“To each and every one of you, and to my family and fans who never stopped believing, thank you. I am forever grateful. Wishing you all a beautiful Thanksgiving filled with love. - Celine.”

Talking about Dion, she is one of the most celebrated singers in contemporary music. She is known for her powerful voice, emotional delivery and extraordinary vocal range. She was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, in 1968, and began performing professionally as a teenager before achieving international recognition in the 1990s.

Her breakthrough came with hits such as 'The Power of Love', 'Because You Loved Me' and 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now', which established her as a global pop icon. Her track 'My Heart Will Go On', from the 'Titanic', became one of the most recognizable songs in popular culture and earned her multiple major awards. She has also enjoyed a remarkable Las Vegas career, where her residencies became hugely successful.

She was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder, in 2022. It is generally considered an autoimmune neurological condition in which the immune system interferes with the nervous system's control of muscles.