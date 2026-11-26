MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Four young men were shot dead in a suspected gang-related attack at a dhaba near Kharawar village in Haryana's Rohtak district late on Wednesday when five armed assailants allegedly arrived in a car and opened indiscriminate fire.

The crime occurred in the vicinity of the police station.

Eyewitnesses told the police that after the shooting, the attackers roamed the spot for several minutes, brandishing weapons, before fleeing.

The incident took place at Milan Dhaba, where the victims were reportedly having dinner when the attackers opened fire. The gunshots triggered panic among customers, who rushed for cover and hid behind tables and chairs.

The gunfire caused a stampede-like condition at the restaurant. The gunshots triggered panic among customers, who rushed for cover and hid behind tables and chairs to save their lives.

The criminals fired more than 50 rounds.

According to preliminary reports, three of the victims were killed while seated at the dining table, while the fourth was chased by assailants and shot dead as he attempted to escape.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku, Vineet, Ganju, and Himanshu.

The first three reportedly belonged to Dighal village in Jhajjar district, while Himanshu was from Beri.

Senior police officials, including Inspector General, Rohtak Range, Hamid Akhtar and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit, reached the spot following the incident.

Teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), the Special Cell, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

Investigators are probing a possible connection with the rivalry between the Bhau and Sunny Ritolia gangs. However, the motive behind the attack and the identities of the shooters have not yet been officially established.

"We have registered an FIR (first information report), and the identification process is underway. Whether this is a gang war or not is a matter of investigation. We have deployed several teams to investigate the case and hope to find some important clues soon," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishikant told the media.

Police are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and have deployed multiple teams to trace and apprehend the absconding assailants.