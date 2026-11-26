MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 26 (IANS) Polling was underway amid tight security for the first phase of gram panchayat and the second phase of urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Polling began at 7 a.m. for elections in 3,240 gram panchayats and 23 urban local bodies.

As many as 99.43 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in both the gram panchayat and municipal elections.

A total of 34,312 polling centres have been set up for these elections. Voters turned out in large numbers in the early hours of polling. At a few places, electors had lined up at polling centres even before the polling process began.

Polling was being held for the posts of 3,189 sarpanches and 25,057 ward members in 3,240 gram panchayats across 26 districts. A total of 62,863 candidates are contesting for these posts.

Voting in gram panchayats will end at 1 p.m., while the counting of votes will be taken up from 2 p.m.

Elections are also being held for four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Polling in the municipal elections will continue till 5 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 30.

A total of 134 candidates are in the fray for the posts of chairpersons of 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats, while 36 candidates are contesting for the posts of Mayors of four municipal corporations – Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli.

For elections to 23 urban local bodies, the State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 2,698 polling stations. A total of 24,98,312 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The SEC had notified elections for the posts of 3,949 sarpanches in the first phase of gram panchayat elections. A total of 760 sarpanches were elected unanimously. Similarly, out of 39,832 ward member posts, 14,731 were elected unopposed.

For gram panchayat elections, a total of 74,45,583 voters are eligible to cast their votes at 31,614 polling stations.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha has urged voters to exercise their right to vote freely and fearlessly, without succumbing to any inducements, pressures, or intimidation. He called upon everyone to participate actively in the elections and cast their votes to further strengthen the democratic system.

In view of the violence that took place during the elections for 100 urban local bodies and ZPTC and MPTC polls early this month, the SEC has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful polling.

According to Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, 46,000 police personnel have been deployed for the first phase of gram panchayat elections and polling in 23 urban local bodies.