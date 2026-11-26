MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar praised actor Akshay Kumar's remarkable discipline and work ethic.

He recalled his experience of working with the superstar and revealed how seriously he approaches his professional commitments.

In a candid conversation on Koffee with Karan Season 9, Karan Johar spoke about the many things he had heard about Akshay's famously disciplined lifestyle before working with him, and said that his experience on set only reinforced his reputation.

"When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I have never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5:00 a.m. in the morning. He knows his script by heart, and he is always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for," Karan Johar shared.

For the uninitiated, Akshay is known for starting his day early and following a strict fitness and dietary routine. The actor has also spoken about staying away from habits such as smoking and alcohol as part of his lifestyle.

Akshay is known for performing many of his own stunts, rather than relying entirely on body doubles. Another aspect of his work-life balance that has often been highlighted is his reported policy of keeping Sundays for his family.

Despite his packed shooting schedule, the actor has maintained that spending time with his family remains important to him.

The actor, during his kids' summer vacations, is seen flying to foreign locations to unwind with them.

–IANS

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