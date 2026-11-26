MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Constitution Day, Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday reiterated their commitment to protecting the Constitution and democracy while safeguarding the country's unity, integrity and harmony.

Congress President Kharge took to X to extend his greetings to citizens, quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the importance of social democracy.

"Political democracy cannot survive unless it is rooted in social democracy," Kharge wrote, quoting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He also paid tribute to several prominent freedom fighters and national leaders who contributed to India's independence and the establishment of its democratic institutions.

"I salute Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu, Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar, and all the great national leaders who laid the foundation of modern India. Today, protecting the Constitution's core ideals-justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, secularism, and socialism-is our greatest national responsibility," Kharge said.

Calling upon citizens to collectively uphold constitutional principles, the Congress President said everyone must renew their commitment to protecting democratic institutions and preserving national harmony.

"Let us renew our pledge to protect the Constitution and democracy and preserve the country's unity, integrity, and harmony. Victory to India. Victory to the Constitution," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a message on X, describing the Constitution as the soul of the nation and an essential safeguard for the rights and dignity of every citizen.

"India's Constitution is not just a book-it is the soul of the nation. It is a shield for every citizen's dignity, the strength of every voice-a guardian of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," he said.

The Congress leader further described the Constitution as the foundation of India's democracy and an important instrument in the fight against injustice.

"This is the foundation of our democracy, and our greatest weapon against injustice. On Constitution Day, I renew my pledge-we will defend it under all circumstances, and keep fighting for every Indian's rights. Long live the Constitution, long live India," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her greetings to citizens and highlighted the importance of the Constitution in protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of Indians.

She described the Constitution as a protective shield that guarantees freedom, equality, justice and fraternity while ensuring that the rights of every citizen are safeguarded.

"Our Constitution is a shield of protection for every Indian, guaranteeing us freedom, equality, justice and fraternity and safeguarding the rights of every citizen," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also paid tribute to freedom fighters, martyrs, revolutionaries and members of the Constituent Assembly who played an important role in framing the Constitution.

Calling for collective efforts to safeguard democratic values, she urged citizens to renew their commitment to protecting the Constitution and democratic institutions.

"Let us all resolve together that we will protect our Constitution and democracy. Best wishes to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day. Long live India! Long live the Constitution," she said.

India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.