MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen have urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to withdraw two initiatives aimed at expanding crypto activity inside regulated channels-one proposal for exempt crypto fundraising and another temporary exemption that enables tokenized-stock trading without typical exchange registration.

In two letters sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins on Tuesday, the lawmakers argued the SEC is pushing beyond its statutory authority and that the changes could reduce investor protections while creating market structures that operate outside established safeguards. The letters arrive amid heightened scrutiny of how tokenization should be regulated as Congress has struggled to pass broader crypto legislation.

Warren and Van Hollen asked the SEC to rescind its“Regulation Crypto Assets” proposal, arguing it would allow certain token projects to raise capital without SEC registration. The senators also urged the SEC to revoke a tokenized stock exemption they say could foster a“shadow stock market” with fewer foundational equity-market protections. They warned tokenization could impose an“opt-out” burden on public companies, requiring them to monitor and respond to third-party tokenization requests. The timing of the letters reflects stalled broader crypto legislation efforts such as the CLARITY Act while new SEC frameworks move forward.

Key takeawaysPushback on a tokenized stock trading exemption

The lawmakers' first set of concerns centers on the SEC's temporary exemption for tokenized U.S. stocks, a framework that allows qualifying platforms to offer blockchain-based trading of tokenized shares without registering as exchanges.

According to the letters, the senators raised their concerns just a day after OKX -through its joint venture OKXICE with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent of the New York Stock Exchange-launched a 24/7 trading venue for tokenized U.S. securities under the exemption on Monday.

The senators also pointed to additional entities identified by the SEC as planning to use the tokenized stock exemption. Those include TSV LLC, which the company states began operations in early November, as well as Kephas Corporation d/b/a Perpetuals, Formation Securities LLC, and Fairmint TSV LLC.

Warren, Van Hollen, and two other senators urged Atkins to withdraw the SEC order, warning it could enable trading venues to operate with reduced regulatory oversight. The lawmakers used the phrase“shadow stock market” to describe a system they view as falling outside core regulatory protections for traditional equities.

They said they were“particularly troubled” by the exemption's broad treatment of tokenized stock venues (TSVs) from“fundamental registration requirements.” They also argued the SEC's approach may shift obligations to public companies: rather than requiring consent at the outset, they said the framework effectively creates an opt-out regime where issuers must continuously monitor tokenization activity and respond to requests within set windows to prevent unauthorized tokenized trading of their shares.

The senators further criticized how the exemption could interact with equity-market fairness rules. They argued venues under the relief are not subject to requirements that typically compel markets to display“best prices” to traders-protections they described as foundational to the fairness and efficiency of U.S. equity markets.

SEC officials previously characterized the five-year exemption as an interim measure, intended to allow onchain trading of certain stocks while the agency considers longer-term regulatory rules.

Letter also targets a proposed SEC fundraising carve-out

The second letter focuses on the SEC's Regulation Crypto Assets Proposal, which-per the description provided in the article-would permit eligible crypto projects to raise funds without registering the offerings, using certain startup- and fundraising-exemption pathways.

Under the proposal as outlined, eligible projects could raise up to $5 million over four years under a startup exemption, or up to $75 million within a 12-month period under a separate fundraising exemption. The lawmakers argued that these mechanisms would let crypto issuers raise capital without prior SEC review.

Warren, Van Hollen, and Senator Tina Smith said the exemptions could help token issuers“escape” the SEC's usual regulatory regime. They pointed to the startup exemption in particular, arguing it would allow early-stage projects to solicit funds without providing financial statements that investors would expect to receive under a more standard disclosure framework.

In their view, the proposal's design does not meaningfully protect investors even if it is framed as a limited relief measure. They argued that the SEC is effectively permitting investors to take on fraud and manipulation risks in defined increments rather than ensuring robust oversight.

The SEC has previously said that the exemptions would still require issuers to provide investors with written disclosures and that federal anti-fraud and anti-manipulation laws would remain applicable. Cointelegraph reports that the outlet reached out to the SEC for comment.

Regulatory pressure rises as Congress stalls broader crypto legislation

Both SEC efforts cited in the letters gained momentum at a time when Congress has faced difficulty advancing broader crypto policy. The senators noted support from parts of the crypto industry for these SEC moves, particularly because they emerged while the CLARITY Act struggled to progress.

As described, the Regulation Crypto Assets framework was introduced in August after the crypto legislation was stalled. Separately, the tokenized stock exemption was issued in September-two days after the CLARITY Act fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

That legislative gap helps explain why the SEC's approach has become a focal point for political debate: with Congress not yet delivering a comprehensive statutory model for crypto, the SEC has used rulemaking proposals and exemptions to fill portions of the regulatory vacuum. In this case, the senators argue that the agency's decisions risk undercutting investor safeguards even as market infrastructure expands.

For investors and market participants, the practical question is what happens next-whether the SEC responds to the letters, adjusts its planned approach, or proceeds with the policy changes as written. Readers should also watch whether issuers, trading venues, and public-company stakeholders treat tokenization exemptions as a temporary structure or as a path that can steadily expand before longer-term SEC rules are finalized.

As the SEC weighs regulatory routes for both tokenized securities and crypto fundraising, the key uncertainty is how far investor-protection requirements will extend under exemption-based frameworks-and whether political pressure will force concrete revisions before new market players scale up onchain trading and fundraising.

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