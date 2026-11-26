It's been days since controversy started taking place between ScoutOP and Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 house but still people are talking about it. In the next episode, it can be seen that Scout is reminiscing about his past friendship with Love Gill while chatting with Gullu. He mentioned about the care and attention that he got from her before falling out.

ScoutOP Talks About Love Gill Taking Care Of Him During Friendship Days

Chatting with Gullu, Scout remembers those days when he used to spend time with Love. He talks about how she used to take care of him daily and reminds him of the things like eating on time and massaging oil regularly in his hair after requesting her. He even makes an outrageous comment saying that she used to wash his underwear, making Gullu laugh in between the conversation.

Tomorrow Promo: Scout OP talking about Love Gill with Gullu @HotstarReality BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2026

He describes how they would spend countless hours sitting on the same bed, just chit chatting. Remembering their past moments he demonstrates about how she sat close to him and kept looking at him directly without blinking eyes. He question why did he put up so much time and effort on this friendship.

Scout's Previous Incident Of Head Shaving Discussed

While discussing their fallout, the incident of Scout's head shaving came up. According to him, he shaved off his entire head when he was frustrated and wanted to relax at that very moment. Scout felt guilty about the entire episode of the emotional trauma and said that the whole relationship traumatized him mentally.

Earlier, there had been some news in papers regarding their argument due to which, Scout mentioned something inappropriate about Love's clothes and in return shaved off his head inside the house.

On the other hand, his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is not coming to Bigg Boss family week. She said she doesn't want to be problematic and she doesn't want to get involved against her parents' will.

You can watch Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.