MENAFN - Trend News Agency)PASHA Bank, Azerbaijan's leading corporate financial institution, and Deloitte Private have signed a partnership agreement for the sixth edition of the Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan program.

A global initiative by Deloitte Private, the Best Managed Companies program recognizes and rewards companies distinguished by leading management practices and strong business performance.

The program operates in nearly 50 countries and has been held in Azerbaijan since 2021. Since its introduction in the country, nearly 50 Azerbaijani companies have participated, with 19 earning the Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan designation.

The program gives participants an opportunity to assess their management practices using an international methodology and receive guidance from Deloitte and PASHA Bank experts on developing their businesses.

Companies are evaluated across four key areas: strategy, capabilities and innovation, governance and financial performance, and culture and commitment. A panel of judges selects the winners of the main award.

In addition to the main award, the 2027 program will recognize companies' achievements in three new categories:“Innovation and Sustainable Development,”“Corporate Citizenship and Social Contribution,” and“Environmental Responsibility and Positive Environmental Impact.”

To qualify, companies must have annual revenue exceeding AZN 10 million, have operated for at least three years, and employ more than 25 full-time employees. Individuals or legal entities resident in Azerbaijan must collectively own more than 60% of the company.

Deloitte Private and PASHA Bank are the main sponsors of the Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan program, with AmCham Azerbaijan, ADA University, and Public Television serving as partners.

More information about the program and its eligibility requirements is available on the link.

Through this initiative, PASHA Bank helps local companies adopt leading management practices, achieve sustainable growth, and strengthen their competitiveness.