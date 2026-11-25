MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixthfin research with Odoxa shows finance leaders ranking reliability of accounts, financial control and review ahead of a shorter close timetable, and sets out what that means for large international groups.

New York, United States, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a large group, an investment in the financial close needs a measure of success beyond the date the books are closed. Sixthfin is setting out a review-capacity approach: assess whether finance teams can explain balances, investigate exceptions and retain the evidence behind their conclusions across entities and ERP systems. A shorter timetable is not a substitute for that work. For more information about Closing or to request a demonstration, visit

Start with what the group needs to know

A useful investment case begins with questions about the accounts rather than a target number of days. Can group finance identify which balances still lack an explanation? Can another reviewer follow an investigation without asking the original accountant to reconstruct it? Can local teams apply the same control method while keeping the accounting context of their entities?

These are proposed evaluation questions, not findings about every multinational. They help distinguish an improvement in review capacity from a change in scheduling. A close may meet its deadline while leaving work to be repeated when management or auditors ask how a figure was supported.

Use research to frame the priority, not predict the return

The Sixthfin Report on Accounting Transformation offers evidence of the priority finance leaders place on reliability. Among 303 CFOs at private UK companies with at least 250 employees surveyed by Odoxa for Sixthfin, 67% named improving the reliability of accounts as their priority for improving the close, compared with 57% who named reducing delays. Account analysis and justification was selected by 53% as an activity they wanted to strengthen.

The research describes UK companies of that size, not exclusively multinational groups. It is not a representative US or global study. Its findings can inform the questions international finance teams ask, including US-based teams, but they do not establish a return on investment for a different organization. The full study is available at

Build the case around review work

A group can examine where accountants spend time gathering supporting documents, reconciling versions of a review file or recovering the history of an unresolved question. It can then define what an improved process should make available: an account justification, the entries behind an unusual movement, the relevant control result and the evidence for approval.

This does not require treating every review activity as a financial saving. A practical assessment can separate capacity for analysis from the completeness of documentation and the consistency of controls. Finance teams should establish their own starting position and compare the result after a defined initial scope, rather than assume a vendor estimate will apply unchanged.

Keep the product requirement specific

Sixthfin Closing supports balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, supporting documents and transaction-level drill-down across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Its automation approach combines automatic controls, analysis across complete accounting-data populations rather than samples, and structured balance sheet reviews. Finance professionals interpret findings, investigate and approve conclusions.

Closing is not the system that posts correcting entries or performs transaction matching and bank reconciliation. The review requirement sits alongside the systems that produce the accounting information. Data enters through a configured exchange, and harmonized information supports review without requiring every entity to move onto one ERP first.

Sixthfin estimates that Closing can save approximately 12 days per accountant per year and deliver up to three times greater efficiency in controls and investigations. These are company estimates, not guarantees, and results depend on existing systems, close processes, entity structure and deployment scope.

Those estimates belong alongside the group's own assessment, not in place of it. For a large-group CFO, the investment question is whether the proposed process adds the capacity and evidence needed to rely on the accounts. Measuring only the close date would miss that purpose.

For more information about Sixthfin Closing, visit

Survey methodology

Online survey conducted by Odoxa from March 11 to 23, 2026, among a sample of 303 CFOs at private UK companies with 250 or more employees, representative of UK companies of that size. Only respondents involved in their organization's monthly or periodic financial close were surveyed. Representativeness was ensured through quota sampling on industry sector, company size and region. The sample comprised 227 CFOs from companies employing 250 to 4,999 people and 76 from companies employing 5,000 or more, with each category weighted to reflect its actual proportion. For a sample of this size, the margin of error ranges from 2.5 to 5.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence level, depending on the observed percentage. The survey does not represent US or global companies.

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin develops financial data control and financial close technology for complex organizations. Its Closing platform structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, control standardization, collaborative workflows, documentation and transaction-level investigation across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Sixthfin also provides separate solutions that detect anomalies, errors and fraud risks across the full population of accounting entries, and that measure the effectiveness of employee expense controls alongside existing expense management tools. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems, is deployed in more than 70 countries and covered more than 1,500 companies and groups in 2026, working across different charts of accounts, currencies and accounting environments without requiring organizations to replace their underlying ERP infrastructure. The company has offices in London and Paris.

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Financial Close Automation Platform Sixthfin

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