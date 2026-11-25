MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHANGSHA, HUNAN, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China's Test Equipment Automation Landscape: An In-Depth Profile of CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.**Company:** CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Test Equipment Automation is becoming increasingly important as power networks shift toward digital substations, smart grids, renewable energy integration, and more complex protection and control systems. Utilities and engineering teams need testing equipment that can support accurate, repeatable verification of protection devices and communications-based systems. In this field, CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer focused on power system testing and smart grid solutions.Founded in 2014 in the Changsha High-Tech Development Zone, CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. develops testing instruments for applications including digital and conventional substations, power grids, microgrids, railways, simulation, and renewable energy. Its product range includes digital-analog relay test sets, conventional relay test sets, and IEC 61850 analysis equipment. This combination makes the company relevant to buyers seeking Test Equipment Automation solutions for both established electrical infrastructure and modern digital power systems.## CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. at a GlanceCROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. describes itself as a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to power system testing and smart grid solutions. The company also identifies itself as a National Technology-Based Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise and a Specialized, Refined, Unique, and Innovative Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise in Hunan Province. Its stated credentials provide useful context for procurement teams evaluating its research and development focus and role in the Chinese power-testing industry.The company reports more than 12 years of industry experience, a workforce of more than 50 employees, over 33 software copyrights, and a reported output accuracy of 0.05%. These are company-provided figures and should be considered alongside technical specifications, product documentation, and application requirements during equipment selection.For prospective buyers, the key point is the company's specialization. CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. centers its portfolio on power-system testing rather than presenting a general-purpose automation catalog. That focus is relevant where test workflows need to address relay protection, digital-substation communications, and the validation of electrical control systems.## Why Test Equipment Automation Matters in Power SystemsProtection systems are designed to detect abnormal electrical conditions and initiate appropriate responses. To maintain dependable operation, protection relays and associated equipment must be tested against defined operating conditions. Manual testing can require extensive setup and repeated operator actions, particularly when systems involve multiple protection functions or digital communications. Test Equipment Automation can help organize these procedures, improve repeatability, and make test results easier to review.Digital substations add another layer of complexity. In addition to electrical signals, engineers may need to assess communication and control functions associated with standards such as IEC 61850. Testing equipment used in these environments must therefore support relevant digital workflows as well as conventional electrical testing needs. A product portfolio spanning digital-analog relay testing, conventional relay testing, and IEC 61850 analysis can provide buyers with options across different stages of grid modernization.CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. positions its products within this wider shift. Its website describes solutions for smart grids, digital substations, power grids, microgrids, railway systems, simulation, and renewable energy. These application areas share a need for reliable electrical infrastructure and systematic verification of protection and control equipment.## Product Portfolio for Relay and Digital-Substation TestingThe product series listed by CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. is centered on relay test equipment and IEC 61850 analysis. The portfolio includes digital-analog relay test sets, conventional relay test sets, and a dedicated IEC 61850 analyzer. This range gives prospective users a starting point for matching test equipment to the types of systems they maintain or commission.### Digital-Analog Relay Test SetsCROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. lists the CRA160EHi Digital-Analog Relay Test Set, the CRA650Si Digital-Analog Relay Test Set, and the CRA650Hi Digital-Analog Relay Test Set. The company also lists the CRA600Si Digital-Analog Relay Test Set. These products are intended for testing contexts where both digital and analog aspects of relay protection are relevant.For buyers assessing Test Equipment Automation, digital-analog capability can be important when a site includes a mixture of equipment generations or when testing procedures must accommodate different signal and protection configurations. The specific supported functions, test channels, operating modes, and software workflows should be confirmed with the manufacturer based on the intended application.### Conventional Relay Test SetsThe company's listed conventional relay test products include the CRA650LSi Conventional Relay Test Set, the CRA650LHi Conventional Relay Test Set, the CRA600LSi Conventional Relay Test Set, and the CRA160LSi-A Conventional Relay Test Set. This part of the range is relevant to teams working with conventional relay protection systems and established substation infrastructure.For maintenance and commissioning departments, selecting a conventional relay test set may help address testing needs where digital-substation functions are not the primary requirement. Buyers can compare model specifications against their relay types, test procedures, and site standards before selecting a configuration.### IEC 61850 AnalysisCROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. lists the CRX200S IEC61850 Analyzer for digital-substation testing. IEC 61850-based systems rely on communications and data exchange between protection and control devices. Analysis equipment can be useful when engineers need to examine these communications as part of commissioning, troubleshooting, or maintenance activities.Digital-substation projects often combine protection testing with communication-system verification. For that reason, an IEC 61850 analyzer can complement relay test equipment within a broader Test Equipment Automation workflow. Buyers should confirm the analyzer's supported functions, compatibility requirements, and intended operating procedures directly with CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.## Applications Across Modern Electrical InfrastructureCROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. identifies several sectors and infrastructure areas that its products are designed to support. These applications help explain where its Test Equipment Automation portfolio may fit, while final suitability depends on the project's technical requirements.**Smart grids and digital substations:** As utilities transition from conventional substations to intelligent digital infrastructure, engineers need ways to test protection, control, and communication functions. The company's digital-analog relay test sets and IEC 61850 analyzer align with these testing categories.**Power grids:** Grid infrastructure depends on the dependable operation of protection equipment. Relay testing can form part of commissioning, planned maintenance, or troubleshooting processes. The appropriate equipment depends on the specific protection devices and procedures used by the operator.**Microgrids:** Microgrids introduce power-system configurations that may operate alongside or independently from a wider grid. Testing protection and control arrangements is important to maintaining predictable operation. CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. lists microgrids among its application areas.**Railways:** Railway networks rely on electrical systems to support safe and efficient transportation. Where power-system protection equipment is used, testing instruments can contribute to verification and maintenance work. The company identifies railway systems as one of the fields its solutions address.**Simulation and renewable energy:** Power systems are changing as renewable generation and new operating models become more common. Simulation and renewable-energy applications can involve complex protection and control interactions. CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. presents these as areas relevant to its broader testing and smart-grid work.## Research, Development, and Product SupportResearch and development are central to how CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. describes its business. The company reports multiple national patents and more than 33 software copyrights. These indicators point to ongoing work in product design and software development, although buyers should review the technical documentation for the particular model under consideration.The company also states that it intends to continue investing in research and development and advancing its power-system testing solutions. For Test Equipment Automation users, product development can matter because test environments and operating standards evolve over time. Relevant evaluation questions include software functionality, updates, documentation, product training, and the availability of technical assistance.A practical procurement assessment should therefore go beyond a product name or broad application category. Buyers can request detailed specifications, confirm compatibility with their relay and communication equipment, clarify included software and accessories, and define acceptance-test requirements before purchase. For export-oriented procurement, it is also sensible to confirm shipping arrangements, documentation, warranty terms, and after-sales support directly with the manufacturer.## What Buyers Should EvaluateWhen comparing Test Equipment Automation solutions, engineering teams can use a consistent checklist:1. **Application fit:** Identify whether the requirement concerns conventional relay testing, digital-analog testing, IEC 61850 analysis, or a combination.2. **Technical compatibility:** Confirm that the selected model supports the protection equipment, signals, and procedures used at the site.3. **Test workflow:** Review how the equipment is configured and operated, and whether its workflow supports the team's commissioning or maintenance process.4. **Accuracy and documentation:** Request the applicable specifications, calibration information, and operating documentation. The company reports an output accuracy of 0.05%; buyers should verify the relevant measurement definition and conditions for the selected product.5. **Software and training:** Clarify software functions, licensing or update arrangements, training options, and technical support.6. **Project logistics:** For international purchases, discuss delivery, export documentation, payment terms, warranty coverage, and service arrangements directly with CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.These steps help purchasers connect a manufacturer's product range with the actual needs of a substation, utility, engineering contractor, or industrial testing team. They also help distinguish a general portfolio description from the specific capabilities required in a project.## Why Consider CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.?CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. stands out in this profile through its focused emphasis on power-system testing, its range of relay test sets, and its inclusion of IEC 61850 analysis equipment. Its company-reported high-technology and innovation credentials, together with its listed experience in smart grids and related infrastructure, make it a relevant Chinese supplier for organizations exploring Test Equipment Automation products in the power sector.Its portfolio covers both conventional relay testing and digital-substation-related requirements. This breadth can be useful for organizations managing mixed infrastructure, although product selection should always be based on verified technical specifications and the intended use case. The company's application coverage-from power grids and microgrids to railways and renewable energy-also reflects the expanding role of systematic testing across modern electrical systems.For international buyers, the best next step is to review the product information on the official website and contact the manufacturer with a defined application, required standards, and target equipment configuration. Direct technical discussions can establish whether a particular test set or analyzer meets a project's operational and procurement requirements.## Frequently Asked Questions### What does CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. manufacture?CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. lists digital-analog relay test sets, conventional relay test sets, and the CRX200S IEC61850 Analyzer. Its products are positioned for power-system testing and smart-grid applications.### Which industries does CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. serve?The company identifies smart grids, digital substations, power grids, microgrids, railways, simulation, and renewable energy among its application areas. It also describes broader product applications across sectors including energy, communications, medical care, industry, automotive manufacturing, and military use.### How does the product range relate to Test Equipment Automation?The listed equipment supports structured testing of relay protection and digital-substation systems. Depending on the model and application, these tools may form part of automated or repeatable testing workflows. Buyers should confirm specific automation functions and technical capabilities with CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.### Where can buyers find official information?The official website of CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. is **[]( )**. Buyers can use it to review the company's product series and contact the manufacturer for current specifications, compatibility guidance, and purchasing information.## ConclusionTest Equipment Automation is increasingly valuable as power systems become more digital, interconnected, and diverse. Reliable relay testing and digital-substation analysis help engineering teams verify protection and control equipment across both established and modern infrastructure. CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd., founded in Changsha in 2014, focuses on this market with a product range that includes conventional and digital-analog relay test sets as well as IEC 61850 analysis equipment.For utilities, engineering contractors, and international purchasers evaluating Chinese power-system testing suppliers, CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. offers a clearly defined portfolio to investigate. The most effective evaluation combines the company's product information with project-specific technical review, compatibility checks, and direct confirmation of support and procurement terms.**CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.****Official website: []( )**

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