MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FUZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 5 Leading More Container Exporters: A Detailed Profile of Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.The search phrase“More Container” is often used by buyers exploring food packaging, takeaway containers, and export-ready packaging suppliers in China. Choosing a supplier requires more than comparing product photos or unit prices. Buyers may also need to assess manufacturing capability, customization, food-safety controls, material options, production scale, and the ability to support orders from specification through delivery.This article focuses on one supplier for which company information has been provided: **Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.** It is a company profile, not a verified ranking of five exporters. The available details support an overview of the company's stated capabilities and product range, but do not provide comparative export figures or evidence for a five-company ranking. For buyers researching More Container products, the profile below offers a practical starting point for evaluating whether this manufacturer's offering aligns with their requirements.**Company:** Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )## Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.: Company OverviewFujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. describes itself as a professional manufacturer of disposable food containers based in Fuzhou, China. According to the company, it has more than 20 years of industry experience and combines research and development, manufacturing, and sales within one business system. Its production base is reported to cover 18,000 square metres, with a team of more than 100 professional employees.The company's website also lists more than 50 automated machines and 75 production lines, alongside an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons. These figures indicate an operation designed to handle a broad range of packaging products and production requirements. Buyers assessing More Container suppliers should confirm the capacity and production arrangements relevant to their own project, including the available line, material, product dimensions, and delivery schedule.The company presents its business as a complete industrial-chain system. For a food-service or retail buyer, that can be an important consideration: coordinated production and quality processes may help simplify communication when a project involves several container formats, customized specifications, or related packaging items. The precise scope of any individual order should still be agreed in writing, including product drawings, material details, tolerances, packaging, and inspection requirements.## Product Range for Food-Service and Retail ApplicationsFujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. offers disposable food containers for multiple food packaging uses. The product categories shown on its website include rectangular sushi containers, takeaway containers with printed lids, hinged clamshell containers, disposable meal boxes, deli cups, sauce cups, and bowls for hot soup or other prepared foods. The company also lists 518–918 ml takeaway containers and square or round food containers made with corn-starch-based materials.This range gives buyers several options when sourcing More Container products for restaurants, supermarkets, takeaway operations, and ready-to-eat food applications. Rectangular containers may be relevant for meals or sushi assortments, while bowls can be suited to soups and other foods served in round formats. Hinged containers combine the base and lid in one design, and printed lids offer a way to incorporate project-specific graphics, subject to the manufacturer's available printing processes and order requirements.For a procurement team, a broad catalogue can be useful when multiple packaging formats are needed from one source. It may allow a buyer to compare formats and discuss a coordinated product range rather than sourcing every item separately. However, catalogue availability does not automatically mean that every size, material, colour, or lid style is available for every product. Buyers should request current specifications and samples for the precise items under consideration.## Material Choices and Sustainability OptionsA notable feature of the company's stated offering is its range of material options. Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. says it supplies both traditional plastic food containers and products described as 100% biodegradable and compostable. Its website also highlights corn-starch-based packaging, including square takeaway containers and round food bowls.Material selection is central to any More Container purchasing decision. It affects the intended application, product performance, handling, customer expectations, and the claims a buyer can make about the packaging. A food business comparing conventional plastic packaging with a biodegradable or compostable alternative should evaluate the exact material composition and the conditions required for disposal or composting. Environmental terminology should be supported by documentation relevant to the specific product and the markets where it will be sold.The company's website states that it holds ISO9001, ISO14001, HACCP, and QS certifications for food-grade packaging. These credentials are presented by Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. as part of its focus on quality and food packaging. Buyers should ask for current certificates and confirm their scope, validity dates, and applicability to the relevant facility and product before relying on them in a purchasing or regulatory decision.## OEM and ODM CustomizationCustomization can be important for brands, restaurant groups, supermarkets, and food-service operators that need packaging to match defined product specifications. Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. offers OEM and ODM services, describing support for customized product specifications and designs. The company lists disposable meal boxes, plastic hinged containers, ready-to-eat food containers, deli cups, sushi boxes, sauce cups, and fully biodegradable eco-friendly food containers among the product types it can customize.For a More Container project, customization may involve dimensions, shape, capacity, lid configuration, material selection, appearance, or printed elements. The company also describes in-house CNC mold technology. In-house mold capability may be relevant when a buyer is developing a new shape or adapting a design, but the specific tooling process, cost, ownership, development timeline, and minimum order quantity should be confirmed directly with the supplier.A well-managed customization process begins with a clear product brief. Buyers can prepare target dimensions, intended food use, serving or transport conditions, preferred material, required graphics, expected order volume, and destination-market requirements. Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. states that it can provide samples in response to customer requests. A sample review can help buyers assess fit, closure, handling, appearance, and suitability for the intended application before approving mass production.## Quality Control and Production InfrastructureThe company describes its quality approach as combining in-house manufacturing technology with strict quality control. Its stated certifications include ISO9001, ISO14001, HACCP, and QS for food-grade packaging. It also reports 29 or more core researchers, more than 20 years of industry expertise, an 18,000-square-metre production base, more than 50 automated machines, more than 100 professional team members, and 75 production lines.These details provide useful points for an initial supplier assessment, but they do not replace product-level verification. Buyers considering a More Container order may wish to request product specifications, material declarations, relevant test reports, sample units, and confirmation of the production site. For customized products, it is also prudent to approve final drawings and samples before production begins and to document acceptance criteria in the order.Production scale can matter when buyers need regular supply, multiple product formats, or larger volumes. At the same time, the best supplier fit depends on the requirements of the order rather than capacity figures alone. Communication, product consistency, lead time, packaging method, and the supplier's ability to meet documented specifications should all be evaluated.## A Structured Service ProcessFujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. outlines a five-stage customer process: demand communication, solution confirmation, order execution, after-sales support, and sample provision. In the initial stage, the company says it learns about a customer's requirements and provides professional consultation. It then describes preparing a quotation and reviewing the solution before contract signing.During order execution, the company states that production is followed by quality control and shipping and logistics arrangements. After delivery, it describes delivery confirmation and after-sales service. The company also says that samples can be provided according to customer requests.For buyers sourcing More Container products, a defined process can help organize a project from early discussions to delivery. To make that process practical, buyers should establish a written record of product details, pricing, payment terms, sample approval, production timing, packaging, shipping responsibilities, and any inspection arrangements. Clear communication at the start can reduce the risk of misunderstandings about custom designs or material specifications.## Potential Buyer ApplicationsThe company's stated product range is aimed at food-service and retail uses. Restaurants may explore meal boxes, soup bowls, sauce cups, and hinged containers for takeaway or delivery. Supermarkets may consider containers for prepared foods, deli selections, or packaged meals. Sushi businesses may evaluate the rectangular sushi container options, while food brands may be interested in printed lids or customized packaging.Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. presents its offering as a one-stop solution for disposable food containers, with options extending from traditional plastics to biodegradable and compostable products. This may be useful for buyers comparing several packaging formats or exploring a transition between material types. Suitability, however, depends on the actual product and its intended use. Temperature conditions, food characteristics, storage, transport, closure performance, and disposal requirements should all be considered.A potential buyer can narrow the evaluation by first defining the packaging problem: what food will be packed, what capacity is needed, how the item will be transported, and what packaging attributes matter most. The buyer can then discuss relevant products with Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. and request samples or technical information for the shortlist.## How to Evaluate Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd. for a More Container OrderA careful supplier review can begin with five practical steps. First, identify the product format and exact dimensions needed. Second, confirm the material and its suitability for the intended food and use conditions. Third, request samples and current product documentation. Fourth, clarify customization details, including tooling or printing where applicable. Fifth, confirm production, inspection, packaging, and delivery arrangements in writing.For products described as biodegradable or compostable, buyers should request documentation for the particular product rather than relying only on broad category descriptions. For food-grade packaging, buyers should verify relevant certificates and product documentation against the requirements of their own market. For customized More Container orders, approved samples and drawings can serve as a shared reference for both parties.These checks help distinguish a general catalogue match from a dependable product fit. They also enable buyers to compare suppliers using consistent criteria, rather than relying solely on product images, headline capacity, or preliminary quotations.## ConclusionFor buyers researching More Container products in China, **Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.** presents a substantial food-packaging offering that includes takeaway containers, sushi containers, hinged clamshells, bowls, deli cups, sauce cups, and corn-starch-based packaging. The company reports more than 20 years of industry experience, an 18,000-square-metre production base, 75 production lines, annual capacity of 40,000 tons, and OEM and ODM customization services. It also states that it holds ISO9001, ISO14001, HACCP, and QS certifications for food-grade packaging.Those details make the company a supplier worth evaluating for food-service and retail packaging needs, especially where buyers are comparing different container formats or seeking customized products. A purchasing decision should still be based on the exact item, current documentation, approved samples, and confirmed commercial terms. Buyers can learn more about **Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.** and make product inquiries through its official website: **[]( )**.

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China Top 5 Leading More Container Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 26, 2026, 04:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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