MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid homage to the victims and the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as she asserted that terrorism can never break the spirit of a nation that stands united.

"On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation's soul," President Murmu said in a statement.

"Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience," she said.

"Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world," President Murmu added.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.