MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) Nine children separated from their families during the Russia-Ukraine war were reunited through an initiative led by First Lady Melania Trump, the White House said, bringing its reported total under the effort to 43.

The latest reunifications were the seventh round arranged through her humanitarian initiative, the Office of the First Lady said on Wednesday (local time).

Melania Trump said the Russian and Ukrainian leadership had cooperated in bringing the children and their families together.

"Every child reunited with their parents brings humanity one step closer to a better world for everyone," she said.

She urged adults to put children's welfare above the divisions driving the war and said she remained committed to continuing the reunification work.

The statement described the broader initiative as involving Russian and Ukrainian children. It did not provide a nationality breakdown for Wednesday's group, identify the children or specify their ages, the locations of the reunions or how long they had been separated.

The effort has involved repeated contacts with both governments. In July, the White House announced that five children had been reunited with their families in the initiative's fifth round.

At that time, Melania Trump said she and her representative were continuing to work with Russian and Ukrainian authorities to return children safely to their families and communities. She described the effort as requiring the parties to place children's needs above international disputes.

By October, the White House said six rounds had reunited 34 children. It said the communication channels developed through those efforts were subsequently used to negotiate a temporary halt to fighting around Oleshky in southern Ukraine.

That arrangement, announced October 23 and scheduled to begin October 29, was intended to allow humanitarian supplies into the city and prepare a safe route for civilian evacuations.

The White House said the planning involved Russian and Ukrainian teams coordinating transport, assistance for residents and demining. It described the city's remaining population as predominantly elderly and in urgent need of medicine, food and clean water.

On November 5, Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian officials at the White House following that operation. She said nearly 800 people had been evacuated from Oleshky and surrounding areas.