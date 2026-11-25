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Thermal imaging picks up odd surface temperature patterns that often point to damaged or missing insulation. When insulation fails on furnaces, boilers or pipelines, heat simply leaks out. Infrared checks let your maintenance team scan big surfaces without touching a thing. Routine scans show which spots need a closer look and which ones need repair.

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Bad insulation quietly eats into your energy bill. Imagine a steam line or furnace lining with one damaged patch. Heat escapes through it, and the equipment has to work harder just to hold the process temperature, often for months before anyone notices.

This is a practical concern for UAE industries, particularly oil and gas, petrochemicals, cement manufacturing and power generation, where high-temperature operations are common. Insulation can deteriorate because of ageing, moisture ingress, repeated heating and cooling cycles, or mechanical damage during maintenance.

The problem isn't always visible. A pipeline can look perfectly normal from the outside while certain sections are losing heat. That's where an

Anreads the infrared radiation coming off equipment surfaces and turns it into a colour map of temperatures. A contact probe checks one point at a time. An imager lets you scan a whole section and spot the differences at a glance.

On an inspection round, a technician walks the insulated equipment and watches for patterns that look off. A hot patch on a furnace shell, for example, might mean the refractory lining or insulation has worn thin. Joints, valves and flanges that run warmer or cooler than the pipe around them deserve a second look too.

However, a thermal image is an inspection clue, not automatic proof of insulation failure. Emissivity, reflected radiation, viewing distance and surface conditions can affect readings. Suspicious areas should be checked using suitable inspection methods before repair decisions are made.

Industrial furnaces- Uneven temperatures on the outer surface can hint at refractory or insulation wear. Your team gets a short list of sections to open up and examine. Steam pipelines- Damage near joints, valves and supports tends to create localised heat loss. A scan finds those spots without stripping off all the insulation covering. Boilers and heat exchangers- Strange temperature patterns on the surface may point to insulation defects, or to a change in operating conditions that needs looking into. Storage tanks and process vessels- Thermal differences can show gaps in insulation, damaged cladding or moisture trouble.

Ancan support insulation inspections across several types of equipment.

Most UAE facilities run non-stop, so it helps that you can fit these scans around planned maintenance and avoid extra downtime.

It comes down to two things: how often a piece of equipment needs checking, and whether you need to watch it all the time.

Portable imagers suit scheduled rounds. Technicians move between pipelines, boilers and furnace surfaces, save the temperature patterns, and compare them at the next inspection.

Fixed systems make more sense for critical equipment that needs repeated or continuous observation. They keep an eye on chosen areas, so nobody has to walk back out for every check.

Before you pick an, look at its temperature range, thermal resolution, field of view and viewing distance, and ask whether it can handle your plant environment. The American Bureau of Shipping's equipment condition monitoring guidance also covers infrared thermography and the factors that affect measurement accuracy, if you want some background reading.

Insulation damage builds up slowly. Wait until it's visible and you've probably let heat escape for far too long. Regular infrared inspections give your maintenance team a simple way to spot unusual temperature patterns and investigate them before plant performance takes a hit.

Tempsens is a global manufacturer of industrial temperature measurement solutions, and it designs temperature sensing products for demanding industrial applications. Its thermal imaging solutions support non-contact temperature inspection, so plant teams can assess critical equipment and make better-informed maintenance calls.

It measures surface temperature patterns without touching the equipment. Teams use it to find hotspots, abnormal heating and possible insulation problems.

Yes. It shows temperature differences linked to missing, damaged or worn insulation. You'll still need a follow-up inspection to confirm the actual cause.Oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, cement and metal processing plants can all use it to check high-temperature equipment.