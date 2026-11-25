The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather alert for several parts of the state, forecasting light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, November 26.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a trough is influencing weather conditions and could trigger rainfall in several districts.

The 10 districts likely to receive rain are:

- Polavaram

- Konaseema

- East Godavari

- Bapatla

- Prakasam

- Nellore

- Kadapa

- Annamayya

- Chittoor

- Tirupati

Rainfall is expected to be scattered in nature, with some areas likely to experience light to moderate showers. Other districts across Andhra Pradesh may also receive isolated light rainfall.

Rayalaseema Likely To Receive Rain On Friday

The weather activity is expected to continue into Friday, November 27, particularly across the Rayalaseema region.

Prakhar Jain said that several parts of Rayalaseema could experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations.

Residents in the region should remain prepared for changing weather conditions, as the possibility of scattered showers could affect normal outdoor activities.

Lightning And Gusty Winds: APSDMA Issues Safety Advisory

Along with rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are possible in some areas. APSDMA has urged residents to exercise caution during periods of adverse weather.

The authority has specifically advised people against standing under trees during thunderstorms, as lightning strikes and strong winds could pose a serious risk.

Residents, particularly those in the districts covered by the rainfall alert, should monitor weather updates and avoid unnecessary exposure to open areas during thunderstorms.

The trough-related weather activity is expected to keep parts of Andhra Pradesh under a rain alert over the next couple of days.