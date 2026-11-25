Nuplay Introduces Axon Model Family, Debuts 9B Conversational SLM For Enterprise Workflows
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 25 November: NuPlay today introduced Axon, its family of purpose-built AI models tailored to enterprise use cases, workflows and outcomes. The family launched with its first model: a 9-billion-parameter conversational small language model (SLM) for enterprise voice and chat, already deployed in India and the United States.
Axon brings together NuPlay's approach to domain training, workflow evaluation and deployment controls. Each model in the family is tailored to the requirements of its intended use case.
A smaller model built for specific business needs
The first Axon model supports customer service, support and sales. Built on Gemma 9B, it is fine-tuned on customer conversations and standard operating procedures, supplemented with synthetic edge cases.
Its smaller footprint supports lower compute and memory requirements, helping enterprises manage inference costs and maintain low latency across high-volume conversations. Focused fine-tuning enables businesses to specialise its knowledge and behaviour around their workflows.
The model is customized to how each client needs it to engage with customers, from the questions it asks to how it guides decisions and recommends products.
For an EdTech client, the earlier LLM-based approach tended towards hard selling. The customised SLM shifted the interaction towards guided selling, acting more like a coach and enabler before recommending courses. This demonstrates how specialisation can shape customer experience alongside operational efficiency.
First deployments in India and the US
The 9B conversational SLM has been deployed for Hindi–English (Hinglish) interactions in India and Spanish–English (Spanglish) interactions in the US. It is designed to maintain context across multiple conversational turns, including when customers switch languages.
"For us, the value of AI is whether it can handle the details of our workflows reliably, not just produce a good answer. Working with NuPlay has helped us move routine requests forward and bring our team in when judgment is needed. It gives us a practical way to scale support without treating every customer interaction as a standard script." - GM, Leading US Luxury Retailer.
Enterprise deployment and continuous improvement
The model uses supplied enterprise knowledge and policies to understand intent, ask clarifying questions and produce structured tool calls within NuPlay's governed execution architecture.
It can be quantized to further reduce memory requirements and deployed in managed environments, customer-controlled virtual private clouds or supported private infrastructure, giving enterprises flexibility over hosting and deployment.
NuPlay evaluates implementations on task completion, latency, cost and instruction adherence. Reviewed production failures inform evaluation and post-training, with updates validated before release.
Axon brings together NuPlay's approach to domain training, workflow evaluation and deployment controls. Each model in the family is tailored to the requirements of its intended use case.
A smaller model built for specific business needs
The first Axon model supports customer service, support and sales. Built on Gemma 9B, it is fine-tuned on customer conversations and standard operating procedures, supplemented with synthetic edge cases.
Its smaller footprint supports lower compute and memory requirements, helping enterprises manage inference costs and maintain low latency across high-volume conversations. Focused fine-tuning enables businesses to specialise its knowledge and behaviour around their workflows.
The model is customized to how each client needs it to engage with customers, from the questions it asks to how it guides decisions and recommends products.
For an EdTech client, the earlier LLM-based approach tended towards hard selling. The customised SLM shifted the interaction towards guided selling, acting more like a coach and enabler before recommending courses. This demonstrates how specialisation can shape customer experience alongside operational efficiency.
First deployments in India and the US
The 9B conversational SLM has been deployed for Hindi–English (Hinglish) interactions in India and Spanish–English (Spanglish) interactions in the US. It is designed to maintain context across multiple conversational turns, including when customers switch languages.
"For us, the value of AI is whether it can handle the details of our workflows reliably, not just produce a good answer. Working with NuPlay has helped us move routine requests forward and bring our team in when judgment is needed. It gives us a practical way to scale support without treating every customer interaction as a standard script." - GM, Leading US Luxury Retailer.
Enterprise deployment and continuous improvement
The model uses supplied enterprise knowledge and policies to understand intent, ask clarifying questions and produce structured tool calls within NuPlay's governed execution architecture.
It can be quantized to further reduce memory requirements and deployed in managed environments, customer-controlled virtual private clouds or supported private infrastructure, giving enterprises flexibility over hosting and deployment.
NuPlay evaluates implementations on task completion, latency, cost and instruction adherence. Reviewed production failures inform evaluation and post-training, with updates validated before release.
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