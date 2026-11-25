MENAFN - GetNews)Amazon's Black Friday shopping season is in full swing. From November 25 to 27, loungewear brand EKOUAER kicks off its highly anticipated year-end limited-time sale. Grab the Lydia Rose-favorite loungewear set at half price and embrace warm, cozy at-home vibes this fall and winter for shoppers across Europe.

As the Christmas holiday season draws near, relaxing at home has become a top priority for many shoppers. Demand for buttery-soft, stylish pajamas keeps surging. Specializing in home apparel, EKOUAER centers on customers' real needs for sleep and leisure time. Using premium cozy fabrics, the brand balances supreme comfort and sleek aesthetics. Its pieces fit a wide range of scenarios: quiet nights in, holiday downtime and casual home visits, making it a well-loved loungewear brand in Europe. During this Black Friday peak, EKOUAER features two fan-favorite pajama styles to thank customers with amazing half-price offers.

Black Friday Top Loungewear Picks

Plush Long-Sleeve Pajama Set:This long-sleeve loungewear set has been hugely popular since launch and is the exact style worn by fashion creator Lydia Rose. It comes as a two-piece outfit with a classic crew-neck long-sleeve top and tapered trousers. Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, the fabric is soft, breathable and features 4-way stretch. The pants have an adjustable drawstring waist and handy side pockets for added practicality. Boasting a relaxed, well-fitted cut, it is perfect for unwinding before bed or resting at home. It also keeps you looking put-together when hosting guests, a must-have staple for autumn and winter wardrobes.

Bestselling Pajama Style:A long-time brand favorite, this pajama style has been tested by countless customers. It has gone through multiple rounds of upgrades to refine fabric, tailoring and overall wearing experience. The fabric is smooth, resilient and resistant to shrinking or deforming after washes. It delivers great sleeping comfort while staying stylish. Slim-fit enough to layer with thin base layers, it pairs seamlessly with jeans, jackets and other everyday outerwear. Versatile enough for lazy nights at home or holiday parties out.

Limited-Time Offer: Don't Miss Half-Price Black Friday Deals

The price trough window for this Black Friday event runs from November 25 to 27, with limited stock available. European shoppers are advised to browse the EKOUAER Black Friday page on Amazon in advance, save your favorite pajamas and add them to cart, so as not to miss out on the year-low price due to stock depletion.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a leading global homewear brand focused on the design and development of pajamas and loungewear. Its products are sold worldwide, trusted by millions of customers for ultra-comfortable fabrics, timeless versatile designs and great value for money.