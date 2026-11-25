MENAFN - GetNews) The fashion creator with over one million followers shares seasonal style inspiration as Zeagoo highlights savings of up to 50%.

NEW YORK - Nov. 25, 2026 - Zeagoo, a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over, is bringing its holiday collaboration with fashion creator Doranellys Patton into the Black Friday spotlight. With over one million followers, Patton brings her personal styling perspective to Zeagoo x doranellyspatton, alongside savings of up to 50% off select styles on Zeagoo's official website.

Under the theme“Holiday Styling, the Doranellys Way,” the collaboration offers inspiration for women planning seasonal gatherings, choosing gifts or treating themselves to something new.

Holiday Color, Styled with Confidence

Doranellys Patton's holiday look pairs Zeagoo's single-breasted coat in statement red with the brand's chunky turtleneck sweater in cream. The bright outer layer and soft neutral knit create a festive combination that is easy to recreate for holiday gatherings.

Shoppers can wear the same pieces together for Patton's look or style them separately: pair the turtleneck with tailored trousers for dinner with friends, or layer the red coat over everyday neutrals for a seasonal pop of color.

Gifts to Wear Beyond the Holidays

For everyday versatility, the classic crewneck pullover pairs easily with jeans or work trousers, while the relaxed V-neck sweater leaves room for a favorite necklace or scarf.

When choosing a gift, a recipient's preferred neckline, usual size and most-worn colors provide useful starting points. The same approach applies to self-gifting, reflecting Zeagoo's seasonal message,“This Year, I Deserve It.”

Visit zeagoo to explore holiday styles and Black Friday offers. Discounts vary by item; eligible products, current prices and offer terms are available on the website.

About Zeagoo

Zeagoo is a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over. According to Similarweb Retail Intelligence data for April–September 2026, Zeagoo ranked No. 1 in Women's Blouses, Women's Tank Tops and Button-Down Shirts on Amazon U.S. Guided by“Be Different. Be You,” the brand emphasizes comfort, versatile styling and personal expression.