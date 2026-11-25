MENAFN - GetNews) Matching sets and relaxed pants make it easier to pack light for Thanksgiving weekend, from the train ride home to dinner with family.

NEW YORK - Nov. 25, 2026 - Ahead of Thanksgiving, PINSPARK is offering 30% off select activewear on Amazon and at PINSPARK through Cyber Monday, November 30. For New Yorkers heading out of Penn Station with a weekend bag, the brand's holiday travel picks include pieces that can be worn on the train and styled again once the family sits down to dinner.

The Women's Essential Jacket Pants Tracksuit Set pairs a full-zip jacket with wide-leg pants. Wear the two pieces together for the trip, then swap the jacket for a favorite sweater at Thanksgiving dinner. One extra top leaves room in the bag for something to bring home.

For a Black Friday coffee run before the shops open, the Comfy Essential Loose Fit Tracksuit layers easily under a coat. The half-zip collar opens once you're indoors, and the straight-leg pants come in Petite and Regular lengths. For the return trip, the Casual Drawstring Workout Sweatpants have an adjustable waist and side pockets that keep a phone within reach when the conductor comes by.

The travel selection builds on PINSPARK's roots in tennis apparel. Across its full product range, more than 2.9 million customers chose PINSPARK on Amazon U.S. between November 2025 and October 2026, according to Amazon U.S. brand sales data.

About PINSPARK

PINSPARK designs tennis apparel and everyday activewear for life on and off the court. The brand ranked No. 1 in women's athletic skorts on Amazon U.S. from April through September 2026, according to Similarweb Retail Intelligence.