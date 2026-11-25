MENAFN - GetNews)World Breakbulk Expo (WBX) returns to Shanghai on 17–18 March 2027 in Hall 3 of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. As Asia's leading exhibition for breakbulk and project cargo, WBX has established itself through five years of success as a proven strategic gateway to Asia's project cargo market. It connects global logistics providers directly with decision-makers from leading cargo owners, helping them develop new business and expand their presence in the region.

It's a must-attend event in Asia for global breakbulk and project cargo professionals .

World Breakbulk Expo 2027 will be bigger than ever. With 92% of exhibitors rebooking for 2027, the event is expected to expand by 20% in overall scale. More than 15,000 industry professionals from 80 countries will gather in Shanghai in this March.

World Breakbulk Expo is your gateway to Asia's project cargo market. It's where you'll meet Asia's top cargo owners, strengthen business relationships with potential partners, and uncover new business opportunities. Join COSCO SHIPPING, Chipolbrok, AAL Shipping, Hyundai Glovis, CMA CGM, ONE, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Shandong Port Group, ALPORT, NORDEN, IMC Shipping, Varamar Shipping, FREJA and many more—start your journey in Shanghai.

Discover who will exhibit at WBX 2027 at .

Connect Directly with Asia's Top Cargo Owners

WBX reached a new milestone in 2026, and welcomed 666 cargo and project owners—a 61% increase over the previous year. Participants included Huawei, BYD, CATL, Envision Energy, Siemens Gemesa, Goldwind, TBEA, Canadian Solar, Caterpillar, Wison Engineering, and Trina Storage and more. You can view the full list at: .

Continued investment in energy, infrastructure and industrial projects is driving demand for project cargo transport and specialist logistics services. WBX 2027 expects to welcome more than 750 decision-makers from project and cargo owners, seeking global partners to support their upcoming project shipments.

Access the World's Most Promising Project Cargo Market

The shipping market currently faces considerable uncertainty, with uneven regional dynamics, congested nodes and the persistent—and medium- to long-term—impact of geopolitical factors on supply chains. China is a top trading nation and an important player in new energy, solar, infrastructure, and other key sectors. Chinese contractors are sourcing complete equipment sets domestically and shipping them in batches to overseas project sites, creating a steady flow of cargo. As the Belt and Road Initiative progresses, newly signed contract values are expected to rise year on year, feeding a continuous pipeline of breakbulk and project cargo.

To get closer to the decision-makers of the global breakbulk and project cargo industry—many of whom are based right here in China—particularly in new energy, large-scale infrastructure projects, and mining. Many international shipping companies have set up their Asia business centers here. Come to Shanghai and start your Asia journey.

Expand Your Business Network and Connect with Global Breakbulk Professionals in Asia

Strategy Stage: The WBX Strategy Stage brings together industry leaders and policymakers for in-depth dialogue on market trends, investment directions, and policy developments in breakbulk and project cargo. By participating, your brand gains direct access to the decision-makers among 750 cargo owners and 15,000 global industry professionals—establishing authority at the strategic level and securing a voice in shaping the market.

Speed Networking: The WBX team provides full-service support for both exhibitors and cargo owners—from demand matching to arranging on-site meetings. Before the show, we match cargo owners with real purchasing needs to the right exhibitors. On site, we arrange a series of 5-minute meetings—a quick, focused way for both sides to explore potential for further cooperation.

Solution Stage: The Solution Stage is your dedicated platform to present innovative solutions and proven capabilities. Face professional buyers from energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and beyond—demonstrate your logistics solutions, equipment advantages, and service network live, turning brand exposure directly into commercial opportunities. Here, your expertise is your best lead-generation tool.

Port Tour: This Port Tour offers two routes with real industry value. Route One takes you behind the scenes at one of China's largest ro-ro terminals to see heavy-lift handling and digital port management in action. Route Two explores a key Yangtze River port and its modern facilities, with discussions on multi-modaltransport and future development. Either way, you gain firsthand insights, valuable connections, and a broader view of market trends.

Breakbulk Shipping Routes Index: The Breakbulk Shipping Routes Index showcases global breakbulk routes and capacity resources, helping exhibitors connect directly with shippers and carriers. By participating, your route network and service capabilities are presented to 15,000 industry professionals—efficiently generating partnership interest and expanding your global networking.

Shipping Demand Release: Shipping Demand Release gives exhibitors a platform to access first-hand shipper demand information. Through live release and matchmaking, you gain immediate insight into real project cargo needs, precisely aligning your capacity and services—converting on-site traffic directly into order leads. Every conversation is a step toward closing deals.

Alongside these activities, a series of concurrent forums and sessions will be held, including the Energy Storage Safety Forum, the Breakbulk & Project Cargo Summit, and industry training sessions co-organized with BIMCO. For the full agenda, please visit .

Save the Date and Join the Global Breakbulk Community in Shanghai

For carriers, forwarders, ports, and land transport operators whose growth depends on being visible to the cargo owners of Asia and the world, World Breakbulk Expo 2027 is an excellent opportunity to meet new customers and strengthen existing partnerships.

Welcome to join World Breakbulk Expo 2027 as an exhibitor. Secure your preferred location now at /site/book_a_stand.

For more details on World Breakbulk Expo 2027, please visit the website at

World Breakbulk Expo is organized by Shanghai Horizon Exhibition Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of DLG Exhibitions&Events Co.,Ltd).

For more information about visitor pre-registration and secure your discounted ticket, please visit, or email the organizers at....

About W orld B reakbulk Expo:

World Breakbulk Expo, short for WBX, is an international exhibition of the logistics & transportation industry, focusing on the theme of project cargo and traditional breakbulk, and is held in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC) every year.

As an international platform for breakbulk industry, WBX connects cargo owners from various sectors (EPCs, industrial manufacturers, oil & gas, steel, mining, construction, etc.) who have cargo transportation needs and all kinds of logistics service providers (air, sea, road, rail, etc.), enabling buyers and sellers to talk with each other face-to-face, strengthen partnerships, and develop potential customers.