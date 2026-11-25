MENAFN - GetNews) HulooSleep Early Black Friday: up to 50% off Elasti-Foam baby play mats through Nov 30, 2026. Soft, CPC and OEKO-TEX certified holiday gifts.

New York, Nov. 25, 2026 – HulooSleep is offering up to 50% off selected Elasti-Foam® Playmats during its Black Friday sale at huloosleep. The sale runs from November 12 through November 30, 2026, with prices at their lowest of the year.

With more than one million play mats sold, HulooSleep has established a strong presence in the baby play mat category. This Black Friday, the family comfort brand is putting its best-selling Elasti-Foam® Playmat in the spotlight. With 1.3-inch (35 mm) cushioning, certified materials and a design that fits naturally into modern homes, the Elasti-Foam® Playmat brings together comfort, safety and style at a special Black Friday price.

Why Cushioning Matters on Hard Floors

Babies spend much of their early years close to the floor. They roll, crawl, sit up, and take wobbly first steps, while hard household floors offer little cushioning during these everyday moments. That is why a cushioned play surface has become a common item on family shopping lists.

Choosing a playmat involves more than simply finding a safe surface. Families often consider several factors:



Cushioning & Safety: Does it provide adequate cushioning and a supportive surface for little ones during everyday play and movement?

Material Safety: Are the materials safe for children and backed by reliable testing and certifications?

Home Compatibility: Do the colors, patterns, and sizes complement different rooms and home styles? Everyday Convenience: Is the surface easy to wipe clean and practical for busy family routines?

What Makes HulooSleep's Playmat Stand Out?

Trusted by families with more than one million play mats sold, HulooSleep has earned a place in homes looking for comfort, thoughtful design, and everyday practicality. But what makes its Elasti-Foam® Playmat stand out? It comes down to four key features:



Cushioned Comfort: Unlike many traditional play mats with thinner cushioning, HulooSleep's 1.3-inch (35 mm) Elasti-Foam® structure provides a soft, resilient surface for tummy time, crawling, rolling, and everyday play. It also offers a comfortable spot for parents to sit and join in.

Designed for Modern Homes: Moving away from the overly playful look of traditional baby mats, HulooSleep features understated colors and thoughtfully designed patterns that blend naturally into home interiors.

Made for Growing Families: Available in multiple sizes and styles, the playmat accommodates different play spaces and family needs, from cozy nurseries to spacious living rooms and dedicated play areas. Its water-resistant surface also makes everyday cleaning quick and easy. Thoughtful Materials & Details: OEKO-TEX® certified materials, CPC-compliant product documentation, and a water-repellent surface make everyday use more convenient. Compression packaging also helps reduce shipping volume.

Three Styles Worth a Look

1. Gray Elasti-Foam® Playmat (50 × 50 inches)

Sized for playpens, this square mat adds 1.3 inches of cushioning under little hands and knees. It has a soft coral velvet top, a PVC anti-slip base, and a water-resistant surface that wipes clean.

Explore the Gray Playmat

2. Morandi Colors Elasti-Foam® Playmat (Large)

Muted, Morandi-style tones make this larger mat easy to pair with modern decor, and the extra floor space suits living rooms and active toddlers. It comes in several neutral shades, including beige and gray, and in sizes from 50 × 50 inches up to 158 × 118 inches. Features include 1.3-inch cushioning, a water-repellent surface, and a non-slip backing.

Explore the Morandi Colors Playmat

3. Boho Vintage Persian Print Playmat in Sahara

Designed to look like a vintage area rug rather than a typical play mat, this style brings a decorative print to a nursery or living room. It offers the same 1.3-inch cushioning, water-resistant surface, and PVC anti-slip base as the rest of the collection, and comes in sizes from 59 × 79 inches to 158 × 79 inches.

Explore the Boho Vintage Persian Print Playmat

Black Friday: A Good Time to Stock Up on a Family Essential

Through November 30, shoppers can save up to 50% on selected Elasti-Foam® Playmats on HulooSleep's official website. For families who have been considering a quality play mat, the sale is a chance to buy one at what the brand calls its lowest prices of the year. The playmat also makes a practical holiday gift for expecting parents, new parents, and families with young children.

Explore the collection and shop the offers at.

About HulooSleep

HulooSleep is a family comfort brand built around the idea of being well rested in every aspect of family life. Focused on thoughtfully designed play mats, it creates comfortable, practical spaces where children can play, and families can spend meaningful time together. Its products combine soft cushioning, family-friendly functionality, and home-conscious design. Learn more at.