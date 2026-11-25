PHOENIX, Ariz. - Nov. 25, 2026 - GCS Glass & Mirror is sharing its holiday showroom hours for Phoenix customers so homeowners can plan a visit around family gatherings, travel, and year-end schedules. At GCS Glass & Mirror, we want people to know exactly when our team is available between Thanksgiving and the start of the new year.

Our Phoenix showroom will be closed on these dates:



Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27

Christmas: Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25 New Year's Day: Friday, January 1, 2027

Outside those dates, we're open on our regular schedule, so there's still plenty of time to stop by before the year wraps up.

The holidays are a natural time to think about the home. Guests are coming, the guest bathroom suddenly matters, and many families start picturing the projects they want to tackle once the decorations come down. That is where our Glass Experts can help. We design, measure, and install frameless shower doors and enclosures in 3/8" or 1/2" tempered glass, and we can walk you through hardware finishes, glass options, and layouts that suit your space. Chrome, brushed nickel, matte black, and oil rubbed bronze come standard at no extra charge, and premium finishes are available for an added cost.

We also talk with customers about how to keep new glass looking clear. Our GCS Armor coating is an optional upgrade that protects shower glass from hard water buildup, etching, and scratching, and it makes the glass easier to clean.

Beyond showers, we help Phoenix homeowners plan custom mirrors, glass railings, glass partitions, and wine cellars. Anyone comparing options for custom glass shower doors in Phoenix can use a holiday visit to ask questions and get a quote started.

"The end of the year is when a lot of people finally decide what they want to change at home," said Brandon Nicastro, founder of GCS Glass & Mirror. "Seeing the glass and hardware options in person makes that decision a lot easier. If you start the conversation with us over the holidays, you can head into the new year with a real plan and a clear timeline."

Timing is a big part of that plan. From measure to install, our projects typically run 2 to 4 weeks, and curved or bent glass usually takes 6 to 8 weeks or more. Starting now means a project can be scheduled for the new year without a rush. Our own crews handle the install, and installation is never subcontracted.

Phoenix customers can find directions to our glass showroom in Phoenix or request a quote through our website. You can read more news from GCS Glass & Mirror about our recent railing work in Denver.

About GCS Glass & Mirror

GCS Glass & Mirror designs, measures, and installs frameless shower doors, glass railings, partition walls, custom mirrors, and wine cellars for residential and small commercial clients. Led by founder Brandon Nicastro, the company has been in business for 13 years and operates locations in Phoenix, Denver, and on Long Island, New York.