Bognor Regis, UK - 25 Nov., 2026 - A new children's fantasy, Grace and Oliver's Magical Touch by Phil Clinker, introduces twins Grace and Oliver Collins, who share a rare ability: by closing their eyes and touching fingertips, they can shrink to the size of a mouse or grow as tall as a house.

After a family wedding in Portsmouth, a very tired Grace and Oliver retire to their beds, when two small grey visitors appear and carry them by Grace's flying bed to Etals, a kingdom whose colour has mysteriously drained away. The king and queen of Etals believe the answer lies beyond the Forest of Wolves.

For families looking for read-aloud adventures that favour co-operation and problem-solving over force, the story offers a lighthearted example. When the siblings meet Ronnoc, a shape-shifting beast guarding the colour behind a stone wall, they neither fight nor flee. They use flattery, curiosity and patience, and the beast's own pride leads to its downfall. They also take care not to harm the wolves, and they find the captured beast a new home.



Sibling teamwork, with Grace's caution balancing Oliver's boldness

Pride and its consequences, shown through the shape-shifting beast's undoing

Resolving conflict through cleverness and empathy rather than strength

Facing fear with the encouragement of others, including frightened soldiers who must stay brave Lighthearted fantasy and humour, from a flying bed to a dream-or-real ending



The story closes on a quiet note: the next morning, Grace wonders whether the adventure was only a dream, until a small grey cap turns up in Oliver's room.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Phil Clinker ran a print and proof-reading company before retiring in 2015 and moving to be near the sea with his wife Olive. With three novels published, this is his first venture into children's literature. He is currently writing Grace and Oliver's second adventure.

Book Name: Grace and Oliver's Magical Touch

Author Name: Phil Clinker

ISBN Number: 979-8952408944

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here