Bognor Regis, UK - 25 Nov., 2026 - A kingdom has lost its colour, its people have turned grey, and its rulers believe two visiting children may hold the answer. Grace and Oliver's Magical Touch, a children's fantasy by Phil Clinker, builds its story around that mystery and the young siblings who are asked to solve it.

Twins Grace and Oliver Collins share a family gift they call the touch: by closing their eyes and touching fingertips, they can grow as tall as a house or shrink smaller than a mouse. After a wedding in Portsmouth, a tired Grace and Oliver go to bed, when two small grey visitors turn up and carry them by Grace's flying bed to Etals, where the king and queen explain that the colour has vanished for reasons nobody understands. The royal couple believe the answer lies beyond the Forest of Wolves.

Beneath the adventure, the story turns on courage and co-operation. Grace's caution and Oliver's boldness often pull in different directions, yet progress comes from combining their strengths and from encouraging the frightened soldiers who travel with them. Pride, fear and kindness also surface along the way, including the siblings' care not to harm the creatures they meet. Humour, from sibling bickering to a bed with a mind of its own, keeps the tone light.

For young readers and the adults who read aloud with them, the story follows a familiar fantasy pattern: a mysterious summons, an unfamiliar world and a problem that force alone cannot fix. It invites reflection on facing fear, working alongside a sibling and treating others with consideration, while leaving plenty of room for imagination.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Phil Clinker ran a print and proof-reading company before retiring in 2015 and moving to be near the sea with his wife Olive. With three novels published, this is his first venture into children's literature. He is currently writing Grace and Oliver's second adventure.

Book Name: Grace and Oliver's Magical Touch

Author Name: Phil Clinker

ISBN Number: 979-8952408944

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here