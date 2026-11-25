PEORIA, IL - Nov. 25, 2026 - Illinois taxpayers whose federal return is changed by the Internal Revenue Service, or by a federal amended return they file, have 120 days from the date the federal change becomes final to file an amended Illinois return and pay the additional tax when the change raises their Illinois tax, under a rule published by the Illinois Department of Revenue. Total IRS Relief, a family owned tax resolution practice with offices in Peoria, Illinois and Las Vegas, Nevada, is reminding central Illinois taxpayers that settling the federal side of a return does not settle the state side.

What the Department's Rule Requires

According to the Department's page on amending an Illinois individual return, a taxpayer must file Form IL-1040-X when the federal return has been adjusted, either by the IRS or on a federal Form 1040-X, when the change affects Illinois income, additions, subtractions, exemptions or credits, and when the change is final. The Department defines a federal change as anything that pertains to federal filing status, adjusted gross income, exemption allowance and earned income credit.

The deadline depends on the direction of the change. "If your federal change increases your Illinois tax, you must file a Form IL-1040-X, Amended Individual Income Tax Return and pay any additional tax within 120 days of the federal finalization date, or you may be assessed a late-payment penalty," the Department states. When the federal change produces a refund instead, the Department says not to file the Illinois amendment until the IRS has accepted the change, and a refund claim based on a federal change must be filed within two years plus 120 days of federal finalization.

Why the Two Returns Drift Apart

The rule puts the next step on the taxpayer. A taxpayer who agrees to an IRS adjustment, or whose federal amended return the IRS later accepts, can meet every federal obligation and still owe Illinois if the amended state return is never filed. The Department says a taxpayer without a copy of the federal finalization can request a tax account transcript from the IRS to show that the IRS accepted the change.

Handling Both Sides Together

The firm's Peoria office page states, "Our team understands both federal IRS procedures and Illinois Department of Revenue collections, so we resolve both at the same time." Its transcript review pulls a taxpayer's IRS account transcripts, the same record the Department points taxpayers to when they need to show that the IRS accepted a change.

"People tend to think the matter is closed once the IRS side is settled," said William Sharpe, EA, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist and founder of Total IRS Relief. "Illinois sees it differently. When a federal change raises your Illinois tax, the 120 days start on the date the IRS change became final, and that time goes quickly when nobody told you it was running. We look at both returns together so the state side isn't the surprise that arrives later."

Taxpayers in central Illinois with a recent federal change can reach the firm's Peoria office at 309-681-8900.

About Total IRS Relief

Total IRS Relief is a family owned tax resolution firm serving taxpayers from offices in Peoria, Illinois and Las Vegas, Nevada. The practice is led by William Sharpe, an Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist. Enrolled agents are licensed by the Internal Revenue Service and hold unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before it under Circular 230. The firm handles IRS notices, unfiled returns, installment agreements, offers in compromise, currently not collectible status, penalty abatement, liens, levies and wage garnishments, statute of limitations review and IRS transcript review, and it represents clients directly with the IRS so that clients do not meet with the agency themselves. Total IRS Relief is not a law firm.