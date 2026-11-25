MENAFN - GetNews)TOZO, a consumer audio brand focused on making innovative audio technology accessible to more people, is pleased to announce that two of its true wireless earbud models, the TOZO NC20 Pro and TOZO A1, have received recognition at the VGP 2027 Awards in Japan. The two products were recognized in separate categories covering noise-cancelling and standard true wireless earbuds, reflecting TOZO's continued efforts to bring practical features and enjoyable listening experiences to a wide range of users.

Organized by Ongen Publishing, the VGP Awards are among Japan's major audio and visual product awards. Established in 1987, the program recognizes products across a broad range of categories, including headphones, earphones, speakers, and other audiovisual equipment. The VGP 2027 results were officially announced on November 25, 2026, following an evaluation process involving industry professionals and retail representatives.

TOZO NC20 Pro: Advanced Noise Cancellation Meets Smart Convenience

Designed for listeners seeking a more immersive and customizable audio experience, the TOZO NC20 Pro combines Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with Hi-Res Audio Wireless support and a smart touchscreen charging case.

Its Adaptive Hybrid ANC reduces external noise by up to -52dB, helping users enjoy music and other audio content with fewer distractions in busy environments. With LDAC support and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, the NC20 Pro also supports high-resolution wireless audio playback up to 24-bit/96kHz, bringing greater detail to compatible listening setups.

Another distinctive feature is its smart touchscreen charging case, which provides convenient access to functions such as playback control, noise-cancellation settings, and EQ adjustments. Combined with up to 80 hours of total playtime with the charging case, the NC20 Pro brings together advanced audio capabilities and everyday convenience.

TOZO A1: Lightweight Comfort for Everyday Listening

The TOZO A1 offers a different approach to everyday audio, focusing on a compact design, lightweight comfort, and straightforward functionality. Each earbud weighs just 3.7 grams, making the A1 easy to wear and carry throughout the day. Its custom-made 6mm dynamic drivers deliver sound for music, podcasts, calls, and other daily listening needs, while Bluetooth 5.3 provides reliable wireless connectivity.

With smart touch controls, IPX5 water resistance, and up to 32 hours of total playtime with the charging case, the A1 is designed to fit naturally into everyday routines. Its compact form and accessible feature set make it a practical option for listeners looking for convenient true wireless audio.

Continuing to Make Audio Technology More Accessible

Recognition at VGP 2027 marks an encouraging achievement for TOZO and its ongoing work across the personal audio category. From advanced noise cancellation and high-resolution wireless audio to lightweight designs for everyday use, TOZO continues to develop products that combine useful technology, thoughtful design, and accessible listening experiences.

TOZO extends its appreciation to the VGP judging panel and everyone who has supported the brand. The company looks forward to continuing to bring more enjoyable and convenient audio experiences to listeners around the world.

Discover the award-winning TOZO NC20 Pro and TOZO A1 on TOZO's official website.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.