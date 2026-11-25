MENAFN - GetNews) Max Ehrich reflects on the holiday film's return to Netflix's rankings and on what keeps a Christmas story worth telling twice.

Los Angeles, CA, USA - Nov. 25, 2026 - Every December, streaming services fill back up with holiday titles, old and new. This year, A Cowboy Christmas Romance, the holiday film starring Max Ehrich, has climbed back into view on Netflix, reportedly reaching the No. 2 spot on the platform's chart.

For Ehrich, the resurgence is a reminder that a seasonal film does not have one window to connect with an audience. It gets a new one every year the calendar turns over.

"A Christmas movie is one of the few things people watch on purpose, year after year," Ehrich said. "You're not trying to catch someone's attention for the first time. You're meeting them in a season they already associate with warmth and family. That's a gift for anyone who gets to make something that fits into it."

Why the Holiday Genre Keeps Working

Ehrich said he thinks the genre holds up because it asks for something simple: a story where things turn out well, set against a backdrop people already feel good about.

"There's a reason people don't get tired of these films the way they might with other genres," he said. "December does some of the emotional work before the story even starts. People sit down ready to feel something hopeful. The job is to not get in the way of that."

He pointed to the rhythm of a holiday romance specifically, the kind where a small-town setting and a slower pace give the story room to breathe. "A Cowboy Christmas Romance isn't trying to twist anything. It's trying to be a place you want to spend ninety minutes," Ehrich said. "That's harder to do well than people assume."

The Music He Wrote Into the Film

Ehrich's involvement with A Cowboy Christmas Romance went beyond acting. He contributed original music to the film, continuing a pattern that also includes his work on Netflix's Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

"When I get the chance to write music for something I'm also acting in, I try to write toward the feeling of the scene instead of just underneath it," he said. "A song can hold a moment a few lines of dialogue can't. In a holiday film, that moment is usually something quiet, not something loud."

He said the return of the film to Netflix's rankings has also meant the music finds new ears alongside it. "A song attached to a film gets a second life every time the film does," Ehrich said. "That's part of what drew me to writing for picture in the first place."

A Season for Building, Not Just Releasing

Ehrich said the timing matters beyond the film itself. He is currently preparing a three-song EP through Bungalo Records, distributed through Universal Music Group, led by the single Magic City, a Miami-inspired pop track that sits a long way from a Christmas ballad in tone.

"It's an interesting contrast, having a holiday film come back around while I'm building something that sounds nothing like it," he said. "But that's the work. You're not one thing. You're a cowboy in December and someone writing a Miami summer record in the same year. I'd rather have range than a single lane."

He also pointed to a different kind of project ahead: The Kindred, an original vampire thriller from Day One Productions in which he will star alongside actor and filmmaker Bryan James, set to begin filming in Los Angeles in late November 2026. "None of these projects sound alike," Ehrich said. "A holiday romance, a pop single, a vampire thriller. I think that's exactly what a career in film and music should look like if you're doing it honestly."

For Ehrich, a film's return to a streaming chart is not a moment to revisit. It is a sign that the work it was built on, the writing, the music, the performance, still holds up when the season asks for it again.

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About Max Ehrich

Max Ehrich is a four-time Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actor, singer, songwriter, and recording artist based in Los Angeles and Miami. He is known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on CBS's The Young and the Restless, his work on Under the Dome, and film and music credits including A Cowboy Christmas Romance and Walk. Ride. Rodeo. He is releasing a new EP through Bungalo Records and Universal Music Group, and is set to star in the upcoming feature film The Kindred.

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