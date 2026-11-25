MENAFN - GetNews) Jason Boulanger, founder of Rapid Quality Construction in West Springfield, is naming the early signs that tell a homeowner a project is about to go sideways, before the first wall comes down.

West Springfield, MA, United States - Nov. 25, 2026 - Jason Boulanger says the trouble usually starts before a shovel ever hits dirt. A contractor who quotes a full addition or ADU after a fifteen-minute walk-through, without measuring, without asking about the age of the house or what's behind the walls, is guessing. A guess written on a quote still looks official. It just doesn't hold up once the job starts.

A real estimate takes time because a real project has details: what the foundation can carry, where the utilities run, what the permit office is going to require for that specific lot. Skipping that step doesn't save the homeowner time. It just moves the guesswork to the middle of construction, where it costs more to fix.

No Site Visit, No Real Contract

Jason Boulanger points to a simple test: has anyone actually walked the property before putting a number on paper? For additions and new builds, the site tells you things a phone call never will, like a slope in the yard, a tree root system, or an electrical panel that's already maxed out.

A contract built without that visit is built on assumptions. When those assumptions turn out wrong, the homeowner is the one who finds out, usually in the form of a change order they didn't see coming.

Vague Language Where Specifics Should Be

Jason Boulanger tells people to read their contract for words like "standard," "as needed," or "typical." Those words sound reasonable, but they don't mean anything specific. Standard grade of what material? As needed according to whom?

A contract for an addition or a remodel should name the products, the brands where it matters, and the scope in plain terms. If a homeowner can't picture the finished room from reading the paperwork, the contractor hasn't written it clearly enough.

A Payment Schedule That Only Benefits One Side

This is one Jason Boulanger says homeowners should look at closely. A payment schedule that front-loads most of the money before real work is done puts the risk on the homeowner, not the contractor. If something goes wrong halfway through, the person who paid the most has the least leverage to get it fixed.

A fair schedule ties payment to actual progress: framing done, rough-in complete, drywall up. Each payment should match something the homeowner can see and point to.

Silence Once the Permit Is Pulled

Jason Boulanger has noticed that some of the worst projects don't fall apart loudly. They just go quiet. The permit gets pulled, the crew shows up for a week, and then communication slows to almost nothing. No updates on inspections, no clear answer about what's next.

On additions and ADUs especially, permitting and inspections are where a project can stall for reasons that have nothing to do with the homeowner. Jason Boulanger says a contractor who explains those delays as they happen is doing the job right. One who goes quiet is usually hoping the homeowner won't ask.

What Jason Boulanger Tells Homeowners to Watch for Instead

None of these signs require a background in construction to spot. A slow, specific estimate. A contractor who walks the property before writing anything down. A contract with real detail instead of filler words. A payment schedule tied to visible progress. Regular updates, even when the update is "we're waiting on the inspector."

Jason Boulanger says the homeowners who end up happiest with their addition, ADU, or remodel are usually the ones who asked the most questions up front, not the ones who moved fastest. A project built on clear answers early tends to stay on track later. One built on guesses rarely does.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Jason Boulanger

Jason Boulanger is the founder of Rapid Quality Construction, a construction company based in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The company works on additions, ADUs, new builds, and remodeling projects, and is known for close attention to detail and working directly with homeowners throughout a project.

Contact:

...