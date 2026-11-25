MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday to stand 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages, with mild autumn weather forecast to continue through Sunday, despite a slight cooling towards the end of the weekend, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Pleasant weather will prevail across most regions on Thursday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. High-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

The department warned of potentially reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog forming over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia and plains.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 21 C in West Amman and the Sharah highlands, 19 C in the northern highlands and 25 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 28 C in the northern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, 29 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 27 C at the Dead Sea.

Temperatures will edge higher on Friday, bringing pleasant conditions to the high mountain areas and moderate weather elsewhere, with medium- and high-level clouds and moderate southeasterly winds.

Similar weather is forecast for Saturday, with more extensive cloud cover at medium and high altitudes, particularly over eastern regions. Southeasterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally strengthening in the Badia.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, although pleasant weather will persist across most of the Kingdom, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may occasionally pick up.

//Petra// RZ